

Ensuring workplace wellbeing of female Garment Workers



Not only the Multi-Fibre Arrangement, but also the vast workforce, who work at the lowest wage rate, is the reason that currently Bangladesh is holding third position in the ranking of 'world garments manufacturers'.



At present, approximately 4 million people in Bangladesh work in RMG sector, of which 85 per cent are female. The majority of these female workers are low skilled with no or minimum level of education as well as they are from ultra-poor families of rural areas of Bangladesh. They work at the minimum payment and do not possess any knowledge as to their rights in terms of workplace health and wellbeing policy.



Since working in RMG industry is physically demanding, workers suffer various health related issues, such as workload stress, anxiety, time pressure and physical and mental abuse. Moreover, the working environment of RMG sector in Bangladesh is hazardous to the female reproductive health.



Hectic schedule, unsafe working conditions, malnutrition and sanitization habit are the main reasons of the reproductive health problems in female workers. Apart from these factors, a number of pregnant workers suffer miscarriages or experience abortions due to their lack of awareness about the reproductive health issues.



Male dominated cultural orientation leads people to believe that women who work outside home for money are wicked; therefore, they can be treated disrespectfully. As a result of such belief, female garment workers often receive threats and insults of a sexual nature from their male co-workers, people in the society or even from their own family members specially husbands.



Despite of the fact that many female garment workers of Bangladesh are living in quandary, their participation in paid work has significantly contributed in improving average economic condition of women of rural areas of Bangladesh. Government should focus on ensuring workplace wellbeing of the garment workers so that rural women can feel safe to work at RMG industry and take a step towards economic independence.



The occupational challenges of women workers in RMG sector can be mitigated if female workers are empowered in their workplace. Empowering women workers can be done though making effective policy and providing trainings and facilities; as a result, they will become aware of their wellbeing and rights. Henceforth, female garment workers will become advocates of their rights, and they will be able to resolve occupation related problems in their own capacity.

Tanima Rahman, Advocate, Dhaka Judge Court; & Researcher, Dnet











