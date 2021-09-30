

Bangladesh joining RCEP!



The deal aims to lower tariffs, open up trade in services and promote investment to help emerging economies catch up with the rest of the world. The RCEP is especially expected to help reduce costs and time for companies by allowing them to export a product anywhere within the bloc - without meeting separate requirements for each country.



The Asian economy accounts for about 30% of global economic output in purchasing power parity terms. With continuing economic reform, it could account for 47% by 2040 and 52% by 2050, with per capita incomes equivalent to Europe's today (ADB, 2011). That is a rapid rise from the 18% of the global economy it accounted for in 1980. A large increment of that growth has been the consequence of China's sustained growth.



Asian region is now and will remain the primary driver of global growth in the coming decades, but only if it can craft a cooperation agenda that embraces the entire region and has global objectives and reach. Successive waves of trade and industrial transformation have created a new center of Asian economic activity that rivals western region in terms of its contribution to world output and world trade. Deeper integration in Asia is already centered on China is a reality for the Asian nations over the next decades.



The growth of India up to 2040 may not be as rapid as was China's, or as sustained, but the scale of the country and its demographic profile suggest that it will bring further substantial adjustment in Asia and the global economy. Vietnam's rapid economic rise and success in East Asia are being followed by countries in South Asia, like Bangladesh.



Aspirant countries have to continue to reform and manage the different integration pressures within the region and with the rest of the world. The rise of China and the accommodation of that by neighboring countries and within the global system, as well as the impact of India's rise, will require elevated regional and global cooperation.



The demographics and catch-up growth suggest that the trajectory of Asian economic growth is likely to continue to remain above global average rates through to 2040 and beyond. North America and Europe will have a smaller share of global economic output.



Bangladesh has missed a trade expansion opportunity as it stayed away from the RCEP. The country will miss out on the potentials of a huge market access to overcome the post-LDC shocks. Government has not even applied, nor was Dhaka approached. But LDCsMyanmar, Cambodia, Laos are there. Still, there is time for us to apply with active support of friendly countries like China.



Bangladesh is in a danger of competition from the RCEP. Participating countries, including Bangladesh's competitors in the apparel trade such as India, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Myanmar and Cambodia, have been gearing up local industries involving textile, yarn and garment to reap the RCEP's benefits.



Textile and apparel (T&A) are critical sector under the RCEP negotiation. Notably, many of these T&A products are made through a collaborative supply chain in the Asia-Pacific region. While RCEP members will be able to do business with each other at zero tariff, Bangladesh will face duties on its exports.



Bangladesh is going to face the prospect of becoming solely a garment stitching nation as its yarn and fabric manufacturers will lose their competitiveness. For example, clothing labeled "Made in Vietnam" often contains fabrics made in China from yarns spun in Japan. Because the RCEP intends to eliminate existing trade barriers between its members substantially, implementation of the agreement has the potential to facilitate the integration of regional T&A supply chain further and significantly shift the current pattern of T&A trade in the Asia-Pacific region.



Secondly, the trade diversion effect of the RCEP will affect textile exports from non-RCEP members. Thirdly, apparel exports from RCEP members would benefit from a more integrated regional T&A supply chain facilitated by the RCEP and demonstrate more competitiveness in the world's leading apparel import markets.



This is an ambitious free trade agreement (FTA) and shall deal with goods, services, trade and investment, technical and economic cooperation, e-commerce and intellectual property rights. The trade creation effect of the RCEP will significantly encourage its members to source more textile and apparel from within the RCEP area and form an ever more integrated regional T&A supply chain.



It has been reported by a local daily that Bangladesh has decided to join the world's largest trading bloc, the RCEP, to stay eligible for duty-free trade facilities in the markets of nearly one-third of the global economies after it graduates to a developing nation in 2026. The commerce ministry will send a formal proposal to the RCEP headquarters, conveying the country's interest in availing a membership to the bloc.



Bangladesh is currently associated with three multilateral economic alliances - the Developing Eight (D8), the Asia-Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA) and the South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA). Unfortunately, the officials of Ministry of Commerce use to give contradictory statements regarding joining any free trade block or singing bilateral FTA. The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is against any sort of FTA with any country.



There is no end of contradictory decision of the government. China offered to bear the cost of feasibility study of FTA with China but Ministry of Commerce is very cool about the proposal. Bangladesh is under PTA with India under SAFTA and now busy with feasibility study of Comprehensive Economic Partnership with India.



MrTapanKanti Ghosh, Secretary of Ministry of Commerce, gave opinions in writing in favour of joining the China-led RCEP to counter the potential impact posed by the TPP. If it was not possible to join the RCEP, he suggested signing a free trade agreement with China after graduating to a developing country.



The decision of joining RCEP seems confusing. The news supposed to be headline of all national daily newspapers. Moreover, Bangladesh isyet to start internal reform of laws and rules to facilitate join any trade block.



Most importantly, the tariff structure should be revised and implementation of the trade facilitation agreement is precondition forjoining any such block like RCEP. Unfortunately, the policy matter of national importance like FTA is under the jurisdiction of a wing headed by an Additional Secretary of Ministry of Commerce. Bangladesh needs strong policy decision from highest political authority and monitoring the implementation before missing the last train.

The writer is a legal economist



