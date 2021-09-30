C-19: 12 more die, 109 more infected in 13 dists

A total of 12 more people died of and 109 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 13 districts- six districts under Rajshahi Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Bogura district, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Eight more people died of and 62 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.

Two more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Wednesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said all of the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Of the deceased, one was from Chapainawabganj and another from Natore districts.

Some 100 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 240 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 62 more people have tested positive for the virus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 98,199 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Wednesday.

Of the newly infected people, 22 are in Rajshahi, 13 in Bogura, eight in Chapainawabganj, seven in Sirajganj and Pabna each, and five in Naogaon districts.

A total of 1,662 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

However, some 25 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 94,103 in the division.

On the other hand, six more people died of the virus at RMCH in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Tuesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining five had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, five were from Rajshahi and one from Pabna districts.

Some 111 are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 240 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, the RMCH director added.

BARISHAL: One more person died of and 23 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.

A woman died of the virus at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours till Tuesday noon.

The deceased, aged about 76, was a resident of Mirzaganj in Patuakhali District.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 677 in the division.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases from the virus is 229 in Barishal including 101 in the city, 108 in Patuakhali, 91 in Bhola, 97 in Barguna, 83 in Pirojpur and 69 in Jhalokati districts.

Meanwhile, some 17 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 44,931 in the division.

Of the newly infected people, two are in Barishal including one in the city, six in Patuakhali, five in Barguna, three in Pirojpur and one in Jhalokati districts.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 18,219 in Barishal including 10,402 in the city, 6,183 in Patuakhali, 6,807 in Bhola, 5,271 in Pirojpur, 3,851 in Barguna and 4,600 in Jhalokati districts.

A total of 2,12,316 samples were tested for the virus in six districts of the division.

The infection rate of the total virus cases is 21.16 per cent while the death rate 1.51 per cent.

However, some 42 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 42,415 in the division with the recovery rate of 94.34 per cent.

Earlier, six more people have tested positive for the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Monday noon.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 44,913 here.

No death cases were reported here during this time.

A total of 676 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of the newly infected people, two are in Patuakhali and Pirojpur each, and one in Barishal, Barguna and Bhola districts each.

However, some 52 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 42,373 in the division with the recovery rate of 94.34 per cent.

BOGURA: Three more people died of the coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

One person who died here in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with its symptoms.

The deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus was identified as Panna Talukder, 53, a resident of Sadar Upazila.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 669 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 24 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 21,133 in the district.

Medical Officer of Bogura Civil Surgeon's office Dr Sazzad Ul Haque confirmed the information at 12pm on Monday.

He said a total of 371 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 24 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 6.46 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 22 are in Sadar and two in Shajahanpur upazilas.

However, some 24 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 20,336 in the district.

Currently, some 61 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, 56 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, 18 at TMSS Medical College Hospital and 22 others at different upazila health complexes in the district.