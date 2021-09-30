Two nabbed with drugs in two districts

Two men have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Bhola, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 400 grams of heroin in Godagari Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The arrested person is Waliullah alias Mursalin, 40, son of Shahjahan Ali, a resident of Barogachi Village in the upazila.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Jamdanigachi Village at around 12pm, and arrested Mursalin with the heroin worth about Tk 4lakh.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against Mursalin with Godagari Police Station (PS).

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police, in a drive, arrested a man among with 25 grams of hemp in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The arrested person is Md Nannu, 40, son of late Hafez Mia, a resident of Balurchar area under Kalma Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan PS Md Maksudur Rahman Murad said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Balurchar area in the morning and arrested Nannu with the hemp.

Nannu has been involved in drug dealing in the area for long.

However, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.



