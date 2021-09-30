Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists

Three people including a woman and a schoolgirl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Barishal, Bogura and Rajshahi, on Tuesday.

BARISHAL: A grocery shop owner reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Agailjhara Upazila of the district at dawn on Tuesday.

Deceased Jadab Saha, 65, son of late Baikuntha Saha, was a resident of Notun Kalibari Bazar area in Askar Village of the upazila.

The deceased's wife Ujjola Saha had been frustrated for the last couple of days as he took loan money from others but could not able to pay that.

Following this, Jadab hanged himself from a tree nearby the house at dawn.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Agailjhara Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Agailjhara PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Shamima Akhter, 23, was the wife of Azizul Haque, a resident of Ronobagha Sonapukuria Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Shamima was assigned to take care of a six-month-old child of one Rehena for Tk 30,000 monthly.

However, Shamima was locked into an altercation with Rehena's sister Safura Begum on Tuesday afternoon following the money.

As a sequel to it, Shamima hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Wednesday morning.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandigram PS Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bagha Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Lota Khatun was the daughter of Rabiul Islam, a resident of Habashpur Village in the upazila. She was a ninth grader at a local school in the area.

Police and local sources said Lota hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police primarily assumed that she might have committed suicide over love affair.

Meanwhile, the deceased's family members said Lota had been suffering from respiratory problems.

She hanged herself as she could not bear the pain.

Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident.





