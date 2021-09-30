Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 6:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman and a schoolgirl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Barishal, Bogura and Rajshahi, on Tuesday.
BARISHAL: A grocery shop owner reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Agailjhara Upazila of the district at dawn on Tuesday.
Deceased Jadab Saha, 65, son of late Baikuntha Saha, was a resident of Notun Kalibari Bazar area in Askar Village of the upazila.
The deceased's wife Ujjola Saha had been frustrated for the last couple of days as he took loan money from others but could not able to pay that.
Following this, Jadab hanged himself from a tree nearby the house at dawn.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was filed with Agailjhara Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Agailjhara PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident.
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Shamima Akhter, 23, was the wife of Azizul Haque, a resident of Ronobagha Sonapukuria Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Shamima was assigned to take care of a six-month-old child of one Rehena for Tk 30,000 monthly.
However, Shamima was locked into an altercation with Rehena's sister Safura Begum on Tuesday afternoon following the money.
As a sequel to it, Shamima hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house.
Being informed, police recovered the body on Wednesday morning.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandigram PS Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bagha Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Lota Khatun was the daughter of Rabiul Islam, a resident of Habashpur Village in the upazila. She was a ninth grader at a local school in the area.
Police and local sources said Lota hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house in the morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police primarily assumed that she might have committed suicide over love affair.
Meanwhile, the deceased's family members said Lota had been suffering from respiratory problems.
She hanged herself as she could not bear the pain.
Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19: 12 more die, 109 more infected in 13 dists
Two nabbed with drugs in two districts
Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists
First unit of Rampal Power Plant likely to be opened on Victory Day
A discussion was organised at Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex in Noakhali
Man electrocuted at Sadullapur
Seven found dead in five dists
A quiz competition on 'Esho Muktijuodder Galpo Shuni'


Latest News
Mamata casts vote in Bhabanipur bypoll, results on Oct 3 likely
Covid-19 claims 23 more lives, infects 860
Department of Family Planning DG visits MAMATA
Australian state’s 50% jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans
Unidentified man run over by bus in Bogura
Teenager stabbed dead in Kamrangirchar
Ecuador prison riot death toll hits 116
Rohingya leader Mohibullah’s body still at Cox's Bazar hospital morgue
Seven get bullet injuries in clash over sand lifting in Chattogram
Rohingya leader murder: US, UK envoys express deep shock
Most Read News
Bangladesh Communist Party brings out a procession
Plant to turn waste into energy to be set up in Cox’s Bazar
England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83
Combating fake drug menace
Bangladesh tops unsafe sea voyage to Europe
No JSC, JDC exams this year
BTRC appears bent on taking mobile phone users for a ride
‘Jihadis’ will re-route from Afghanistan to Kashmir: EFSAS
Momen calls upon int’l community to take steps
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, resigns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft