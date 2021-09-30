First unit of Rampal Power Plant likely to be opened on Victory Day



A view of the coal-fired Rampal Thermal Power Plant. photo: observer

The experimental power production is expected to be started in the beginning of October or November, said sources in Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (Pvt) Limited (BIFPCL).

The construction of the first unit has been completed by 80 per cent. Though the construction work has been delayed a little bit for corona pandemic, the remaining 20pc work is going on speedily to be finished before December 16.

Two coal-based power units having 660mw production capacity each were initiated by the government on 915 acres of land in Rampal Upazila's Sapmari-Katakhali and Koirgodashkathi areas. These are being constructed by BIFPCL.

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and India's NTPC Limited have formed the company jointly. Two companies of two countries have made the venture on the basis of equal proportion.

The agreement of the joint venture power centre was signed by both countries on January 29 in 2012. The construction cost of the plant has been fixed at $2billion (BN) including 1.6bn loan by India's EXIM Bank.

BPDB signed a contract on April 20 in 2013 for 25 years to purchase power from the company. To install the power centre, the agreement of construction was signed with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on July 12 in 2016.

Managing Director (MD) of Rampal Thermal Power Plant Kazi Absar Uddin Ahmed said, the main work of the project has been completed; the total work of these two units has progressed by 68.25 per cent.

The remaining 20 per cent works of the unit-1 included sub-station commissioning and chimney-FGD-water system. Tools have reached. The turbine generator has been installed, and now inside flashing and control system are being done.

Official sources said, targeting the proposed launching by December 16, the unit-1 preparing work is going on speedily.

Coal bunker floor is made of carpet coal or dead coal imported limitedly from India by contracting firm Vale. According to norm, bunker is made of international standard of coal. The bunker is being made by Vale. A total of four coal bunkers are being constructed, requiring 45,000 tonnes of coal. Vale will import the required coal in phase.

After finalising the tender to import coal for power production, it will be decided whether the import of coal will be made from Indonesia, Australia or South Africa.

The project work is progressing with the target of opening the first unit by December 16 and the second one by May in 2022.

Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khalek said, after launching the Rampal coal-fired power plant, country's development works in southern and western regions will expedite.

With power crisis solution, thousands of employments will be created in these regions, centring the power plant, he added.

Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Begum Habibun Nahar, MP, said, the government is constructing the coal-based largest thermal power plant in the country's southern Rampal region as part of addressing power crisis in the country.

After implementation of the power plant, the southern and western regions will be vibrant with development works, she maintained.





BAGERHAT, Sept 29: The 660 megawatt (mw) unit-1 of coal-fired Rampal Thermal Power Plant is likely to be launched on December 16 to mark the golden jubilee of independence, official sources said.The experimental power production is expected to be started in the beginning of October or November, said sources in Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (Pvt) Limited (BIFPCL).The construction of the first unit has been completed by 80 per cent. Though the construction work has been delayed a little bit for corona pandemic, the remaining 20pc work is going on speedily to be finished before December 16.Two coal-based power units having 660mw production capacity each were initiated by the government on 915 acres of land in Rampal Upazila's Sapmari-Katakhali and Koirgodashkathi areas. These are being constructed by BIFPCL.Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and India's NTPC Limited have formed the company jointly. Two companies of two countries have made the venture on the basis of equal proportion.The agreement of the joint venture power centre was signed by both countries on January 29 in 2012. The construction cost of the plant has been fixed at $2billion (BN) including 1.6bn loan by India's EXIM Bank.BPDB signed a contract on April 20 in 2013 for 25 years to purchase power from the company. To install the power centre, the agreement of construction was signed with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on July 12 in 2016.Managing Director (MD) of Rampal Thermal Power Plant Kazi Absar Uddin Ahmed said, the main work of the project has been completed; the total work of these two units has progressed by 68.25 per cent.The remaining 20 per cent works of the unit-1 included sub-station commissioning and chimney-FGD-water system. Tools have reached. The turbine generator has been installed, and now inside flashing and control system are being done.Official sources said, targeting the proposed launching by December 16, the unit-1 preparing work is going on speedily.Coal bunker floor is made of carpet coal or dead coal imported limitedly from India by contracting firm Vale. According to norm, bunker is made of international standard of coal. The bunker is being made by Vale. A total of four coal bunkers are being constructed, requiring 45,000 tonnes of coal. Vale will import the required coal in phase.After finalising the tender to import coal for power production, it will be decided whether the import of coal will be made from Indonesia, Australia or South Africa.The project work is progressing with the target of opening the first unit by December 16 and the second one by May in 2022.Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khalek said, after launching the Rampal coal-fired power plant, country's development works in southern and western regions will expedite.With power crisis solution, thousands of employments will be created in these regions, centring the power plant, he added.Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Begum Habibun Nahar, MP, said, the government is constructing the coal-based largest thermal power plant in the country's southern Rampal region as part of addressing power crisis in the country.After implementation of the power plant, the southern and western regions will be vibrant with development works, she maintained.