Man electrocuted at Sadullapur

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA, Sept 29: A man was electrocuted in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ali Akbar, 22, son late Ali Akbar, a resident of Chand Karim Village under Faridpur Union.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Ali Akbar came in contact with live electricity while irrigating a ditch nearby the house by an electric motor, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Sadullapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. Faridpur Union Parishad Member Nabiul Islam confirmed the incident.









