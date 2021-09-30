Seven found dead in five dists

Seven people including an elderly woman have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Bhola, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Barguna and Barishal, in three days.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Miscreants slaughtered an elderly man in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Md Abdus Sattar, 65, was a resident of Ward No. 9 under Joynagar Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that Abdus Sattar had a betel nut orchard adjacent to his house and used to guard it every day. He went out of the house on Tuesday night to watch the orchard.

Later, locals spotted his throat-slit body there in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatkhan Police Station (PS) Md Bajlar Rahman said police primarily assumed that miscreants might have killed him sometime at night.

CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man in Hathazari Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Md Saimun, 28, son of Azam Khan, a resident of Hathazari Municipality. He had been suffering from mental diseases, the family said.

Being informed, police recovered the body from Shahjalal Para area under the municipality at around 2am and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a man from Matihar PS area in the city on Tuesday night.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be known immediately.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Motihar PS Taufiqur Rahman Taufiq said some students of Rajshahi University saw a man lying at Mandal Mor at night. They took him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and kept it to the RMCH morgue.

An unnatural death case was filed with Motihar PS in this connection.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: The bodies of three fishermen have been recovered from the Bay of Bengal in Patharghata Upazila.

The deceased were identified as Ibrahim, 30, Monir, 32, and Sarwar, 35. All of them were from Patharghata.

Abul Farazi, vice-president of District Trawler Owners' Association, said three trawlers with a group of fishermen capsized in the Bay from 9am to 5pm on Tuesday during storm.

Later, the body of 50-year-old Ruhul Amin, owner of FB Ma-Baba trawler, was recovered and three other fishermen were also rescued.

On Wednesday morning, the family of the three fishermen recovered the bodies while searching for the trawlers.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a former banker from her residence in the city on Monday.

Deceased Saleha Begum, 67, wife of late Abdul Matin Hawlader, was a resident of Pashchim Kawnia Hawlader Road area in the city. She retired from Sonali Bank Limited as Principal Officer some years back.

Kawnia PS OC Azimul Karim said Saleha Begum had been living in the house alone for the last couple of days.

Her daughter called her over mobile phone on Sunday night, but she did not pick up.

Later, neighbours found her dead in the house on Monday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 11am and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

The body bore no injury marks.





