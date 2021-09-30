

A quiz competition on 'Esho Muktijuodder Galpo Shuni'







A quiz competition on 'Esho Muktijuodder Galpo Shuni' was held at Boraichhari Karnaphuli Nurul Huda Qaderi High School in Kaptai of Rangamati on Wednesday to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Kaptai UNO Muntasir Jahan was present as chief guest while president of the school committee Aminur Rashid Qaderi presided over the programme organised by Upazila Information Office. Muktijoddha Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury, Upazila Information Officer Md Harun and Kaptai Press Club President Md Kabir Hossain were also present at that time. The photo shows UNO Muntasir Jahan giving prize to a quiz winner. photo: observer