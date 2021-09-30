Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 6:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

A quiz competition on 'Esho Muktijuodder Galpo Shuni'

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208

A quiz competition on 'Esho Muktijuodder Galpo Shuni'

A quiz competition on 'Esho Muktijuodder Galpo Shuni'

A quiz competition on 'Esho Muktijuodder Galpo Shuni' was held at Boraichhari Karnaphuli Nurul Huda Qaderi High School in Kaptai of Rangamati on Wednesday to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Kaptai UNO Muntasir Jahan was present as chief guest while president of the school committee Aminur Rashid Qaderi presided over the programme organised by Upazila Information Office. Muktijoddha Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury, Upazila Information Officer Md Harun and Kaptai Press Club President Md Kabir Hossain were also present at that time. The photo shows UNO Muntasir Jahan giving prize to a quiz winner.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19: 12 more die, 109 more infected in 13 dists
Two nabbed with drugs in two districts
Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists
First unit of Rampal Power Plant likely to be opened on Victory Day
A discussion was organised at Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex in Noakhali
Man electrocuted at Sadullapur
Seven found dead in five dists
A quiz competition on 'Esho Muktijuodder Galpo Shuni'


Latest News
Mamata casts vote in Bhabanipur bypoll, results on Oct 3 likely
Covid-19 claims 23 more lives, infects 860
Department of Family Planning DG visits MAMATA
Australian state’s 50% jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans
Unidentified man run over by bus in Bogura
Teenager stabbed dead in Kamrangirchar
Ecuador prison riot death toll hits 116
Rohingya leader Mohibullah’s body still at Cox's Bazar hospital morgue
Seven get bullet injuries in clash over sand lifting in Chattogram
Rohingya leader murder: US, UK envoys express deep shock
Most Read News
Bangladesh Communist Party brings out a procession
Plant to turn waste into energy to be set up in Cox’s Bazar
England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83
Combating fake drug menace
Bangladesh tops unsafe sea voyage to Europe
No JSC, JDC exams this year
BTRC appears bent on taking mobile phone users for a ride
‘Jihadis’ will re-route from Afghanistan to Kashmir: EFSAS
Momen calls upon int’l community to take steps
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, resigns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft