Four killed in road mishaps in two districts

Four people including two siblings have been killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Habiganj, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A college teacher was killed and another injured in a road accident in Paba Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Masud Rana, 35, son of late Basir Uddin Khan, a resident of Borogachhi Village in the upazila. He was a teacher of Dhopaghata Degree College in Mohanpur Upazila of the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Paba Police Station (PS) Sirajum Monir said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Sirajum Monir in front of Raj Cold Store in Borogacchi area at around 12:45pm, which left him dead on the spot and another injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police seized the truck, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.

HABIGANJ: Three people including two siblings were killed and five others critically injured when a passenger bus rammed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Andhiura in Madhabdi of the district on early Monday afternoon.

Shayestaganj Highway PS OC Md Moinul Islam said the auto-rickshaw was going to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex from Jagadishpur.

At that time, a bus coming from opposition hit the auto-rickshaw, leaving two people dead on the spot and six others injured.

The injured were taken to the health complex, where one of them was declared dead, the OC added.







