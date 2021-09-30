Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 6:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two murdered in two dists

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Our Correspondents

A minor child and a man have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Laxmipur and Lalmonirhat, in two days.
LAXMIPUR: A woman slaughtered her minor son and later, attempted to commit suicide by hanging herself over a family feud with her husband in Sadar Upazila of the district early Monday.
Deceased Ayan Rahman, 4, was the son of Saudi Arabia-expatriate Azgar Rahman.
Police and local sources said Sabina Yasmin was the wife of Azgar Rahman of Tewariganj Village in Sadar Upazila of the district. As Azgar left for Saudi Arabia, Sabina along with their minor son started living in a rented house in Laharkandi Village in the upazila.
However, Sabina fell in financial crisis recently.
Following this, she often locked into altercations with her husband over mobile phone.
As a sequel to it, the couple had an altercation on Sunday evening.
Later, Sabina slaughtered her son and tried to hang herself at her room in the house at around 2am on Monday.
Hearing the scream, the family members rushed in and rescued her.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police arrested Sabina from the scene.
Officer-in-Charge of Laxmipur Sadar Model Police Station Jashim Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.
LALMONIRHAT: Some unidentified miscreants stabbed a 42-year-old farmer to death at Teesta Barrage Doani in Hatibandha Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
Son of Abdul Barek, deceased Abdul Malek was the resident of Doani area under Goddimari Union in the upazila.
Police sources said a gang of miscreants attacked Malek and stabbed him mercilessly when he was sitting in front of his house at night, leaving him dead on the spot.
Lalmonirhat Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (B-Circle) Tapash Sarkar said police are interrogating Abdul Barek's family members to find motive behind the killing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
C-19: 12 more die, 109 more infected in 13 dists
Two nabbed with drugs in two districts
Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists
First unit of Rampal Power Plant likely to be opened on Victory Day
A discussion was organised at Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex in Noakhali
Man electrocuted at Sadullapur
Seven found dead in five dists
A quiz competition on 'Esho Muktijuodder Galpo Shuni'


Latest News
Mamata casts vote in Bhabanipur bypoll, results on Oct 3 likely
Covid-19 claims 23 more lives, infects 860
Department of Family Planning DG visits MAMATA
Australian state’s 50% jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans
Unidentified man run over by bus in Bogura
Teenager stabbed dead in Kamrangirchar
Ecuador prison riot death toll hits 116
Rohingya leader Mohibullah’s body still at Cox's Bazar hospital morgue
Seven get bullet injuries in clash over sand lifting in Chattogram
Rohingya leader murder: US, UK envoys express deep shock
Most Read News
Bangladesh Communist Party brings out a procession
Plant to turn waste into energy to be set up in Cox’s Bazar
England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83
Combating fake drug menace
Bangladesh tops unsafe sea voyage to Europe
No JSC, JDC exams this year
‘Jihadis’ will re-route from Afghanistan to Kashmir: EFSAS
Momen calls upon int’l community to take steps
BTRC appears bent on taking mobile phone users for a ride
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, resigns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft