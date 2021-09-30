Two murdered in two dists

A minor child and a man have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Laxmipur and Lalmonirhat, in two days.

LAXMIPUR: A woman slaughtered her minor son and later, attempted to commit suicide by hanging herself over a family feud with her husband in Sadar Upazila of the district early Monday.

Deceased Ayan Rahman, 4, was the son of Saudi Arabia-expatriate Azgar Rahman.

Police and local sources said Sabina Yasmin was the wife of Azgar Rahman of Tewariganj Village in Sadar Upazila of the district. As Azgar left for Saudi Arabia, Sabina along with their minor son started living in a rented house in Laharkandi Village in the upazila.

However, Sabina fell in financial crisis recently.

Following this, she often locked into altercations with her husband over mobile phone.

As a sequel to it, the couple had an altercation on Sunday evening.

Later, Sabina slaughtered her son and tried to hang herself at her room in the house at around 2am on Monday.

Hearing the scream, the family members rushed in and rescued her.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police arrested Sabina from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge of Laxmipur Sadar Model Police Station Jashim Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

LALMONIRHAT: Some unidentified miscreants stabbed a 42-year-old farmer to death at Teesta Barrage Doani in Hatibandha Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Son of Abdul Barek, deceased Abdul Malek was the resident of Doani area under Goddimari Union in the upazila.

Police sources said a gang of miscreants attacked Malek and stabbed him mercilessly when he was sitting in front of his house at night, leaving him dead on the spot.

Lalmonirhat Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (B-Circle) Tapash Sarkar said police are interrogating Abdul Barek's family members to find motive behind the killing.





