Head teacher sells 40 maund books in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Sept 29: Head teacher of Matikatha High School has sold 40 maunds of primary text books secretly.

According to reliable sources, earlier she also embezzled money by selling tree branches and leasing out school land. She was supposed to inform the education officer before selling the books.

Rajshahi District Secondary Education Officer Md Nasir Uddin said, these books are government property; undistributed books must be returned. By selling these books the head teacher has committed offense. After getting allegation, measures will be taken, he added.

On September 19, Member of school managing committee Sadikul Islam made a written complaint to Godagari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), Godagari Upazila Secondary Education Officer and Rajshahi District Secondary Education Officer.

Under shelter of Godagri Upazila Secondary Education Officer Md Dulal Alam, the school head teacher is continuing her corruption practice, locals alleged. Despite allegation of locals, he is suppressing it through compromising. He declined to make any comment in this regard.

Sadikul Islam said, the school teacher is a toe to bottom corrupt. On September 15 at 7am cleaner Shariful Islam came to school and he saw school peon Rasel lifting 20 bags of books on van.

When asked where the books are going, he said, head madam has asked me to lift the books: She has sold these.

It was also alleged, on that day Rasel entered the school with five more vans after 7pm. At the time of lifting the bags on the van Night Guard Rabiul came on his duty. When he protested, Rasel said, head madam has sold these books.

Since her appointment as head teacher three years back, Ismat Ara has been showing double students in the school to get double books and selling theoe later on.

Requesting anonymity, a senior teacher of the school said, the head teacher has embezzled huge amount of money from different sources of traditional Matikatya School. Her appointment was made illegally by using political influence, he added.

She is devouring whatever she is getting at hand, he further said.

If there is any protest from teachers, employees or locals she is used to threaten them with political clout.

She has bagged about Tk 25,000 by selling 40,000 maunds of books.

Head Teachers Ismat Ara said, after verbal permission from the upazila secondary education officer, she has sold the books.

Rajshahi District Secondary Education Officer Md Nasir Uddin said, according to government norm, text book is selling is prohibited.

He added: If books remain surplus after distribution, the school head teacher shall inform the secondary education officer in letter; the later should be sent to Education Department accordingly; and undistributed books shall be returned to upazila education officer.

He further said, if Education department gives permission there will be an auction committee headed by upazila education officer; the committee can sell books through open auction; and the auction money will have to be deposited with the government treasury.

Head teacher is not allowed to sell books in public or secretly, he added.

If it is proved, she will be terminated instantly, he maintained.



