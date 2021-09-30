‘Alternative Nobel’ awarded to environmental activists

STOCKHOLM, Sept 29: A top Swedish honour known as the "alternative Nobel Prize" was awarded Wednesday to environmental activists from Canada, Russia and India, as well as a Cameroonian fighting to prevent violence against children threatened by jihadists.

The Right Livelihood Award, which recognises environmental and international development achievements skipped by the traditional Nobels, said "this year's change-makers show that lasting change is built on communities banding together".

Canadian Indigenous rights campaigner Freda Huson of the Wet'suwet'en people was awarded "for her fearless dedication to reclaiming her people's culture and defending their land against disastrous pipeline projects."

The award organisation said that her actions have set the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline project in northern British Columbia "back by years". -AFP

