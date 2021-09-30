Video
Thursday, 30 September, 2021
100 killed in clashes for Yemen's Marib

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197

DUBAI, Sept 29: At least 100 Yemeni rebels and pro-government troops have been killed in the past 48 hours as fighting intensifies for the key city of Marib, military and medical sources said Wednesday.
A string of air strikes from the Saudi-led coalition targeted the Iran-backed Huthi rebels, who have stepped up their assault on Marib, the government's last northern stronghold. Sixty-eight Huthis and 32 loyalists were killed in the latest clashes, military sources told AFP. The tolls were confirmed by medical sources.
The rebels rarely announce casualties among their own ranks, but their Al-Masirah channel reported around 60 coalition air strikes in Marib governorate in the past two days. Hundreds of fighters have been killed this month after the Huthis renewed their campaign for the capital city of the oil-rich province.    -AFP


