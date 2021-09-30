New dinosaur species unearthed

LONDON, Sept 29: The discovery of two new species of dinosaur, which likely roamed the south of England 125 million years ago, has shed new light on the predators. Palaeontologists have described one of the carnivorous reptiles as a "hell heron", comparing its hunting style to a fearsome version of the bird.

The remains of the three-toed dinosaurs were found on an Isle of Wight beach. They belonged to the spinosaurid group and are thought to have been 9m (29ft) in length with 1m-long (3ft) skulls.

The collection of about 50 bones took several years to unearth. The first specimen - named Ceratosuchops inferodios - has been labelled a "horned crocodile-faced hell heron". With low horns and bumps around the brow region, the name also refers to the predator's heron-like hunting style.

The second has been called Riparovenator milnerae, which translates as "Milner's riverbank hunter", in honour of British palaeontologist Angela Milner, who died recently. Fossil collectors initially found parts of two skulls before a team from the island's Dinosaur Isle Museum uncovered a large section of a tail.

It comes after the last spinosaurid skeleton, which belonged to Baryonyx, was discovered in a quarry in Surrey in 1983. Only single bones and isolated teeth had been found since. The haul of bones was discovered on a beach near Brighstone, Isle of Wight, over a period of several years. -BBC





