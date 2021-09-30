Key allies dents Merkel’s party

BERLIN, Sept 29: Key Bavarian allies of Angela Merkel's party conceded Tuesday that the centre-left's Olaf Scholz has the best chance of becoming Germany's next chancellor, putting the conservatives on the brink of sitting on the opposition benches after the vote debacle.

Armin Laschet's CDU-CSU conservative alliance brought home its worst election result in post-war Germany of 24.1 percent in Sunday's election, behind Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) on 25.7 percent.

But Laschet, head of the CDU and the conservative bloc's hope to succeed Angela Merkel, has insisted his party will still try to build a governing coalition and is ready for talks with the Greens and the liberal FDP for a possible partnership.

After huddling for the first meeting of its newly elected MPs on Tuesday, the Bavarian CSU pulled the rug under Laschet by declaring the SPD should be first in the queue to form the next government.

"The SPD is not too far ahead, but it is ahead of the (conservative bloc)," said Alexander Dobrindt, the parliamentary leader of the CSU, adding the bloc should therefore expect that other parties "are talking to the SPD first".

"Olaf Scholz clearly has the better chance of becoming chancellor at the moment," Bavarian premier Markus Soeder added, insisting the election result "must be accepted, it is a basic rule of democracy".

The CSU's stance sets the stage for a stormy session later Tuesday when its newly elected MPs sit down together with those of the CDU for the first time since the vote.

Though he had admitted he could "not be satisfied" with the election result, Laschet had also claimed "no party" -- not even the Social Democrats -- could claim a mandate to govern from Sunday's vote outcome.

But calls were growing louder Tuesday for Laschet to admit defeat and resign, even from within his own party.

"You have lost. Please have some insight. Avert further damage to the #CDU and resign," Ellen Demuth, a CDU member of the Rhineland-Palatinate state parliament, wrote on Twitter.

The leaders of Germany's Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) posted a smiling selfie of themselves together on Wednesday that quickly went viral and said they were finding common ground in preliminary talks about a three-way coalition after Sunday's election.

The two parties from opposite ends of the political spectrum and at odds on a range of major issues from finance to climate protection are seen as kingmakers after the vote, which was narrowly won by the Social Democrats (SPD).

Both the centre-left SPD and Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc, which slumped to a record low percentage of the vote, would need the centre-right FDP and leftist Greens as partners to get a parliamentary majority and form a coalition government.

The SPD had said on Tuesday it hoped to start talks with the Greens and FDP this week but a close confidant of Olaf Scholz, the SPD candidate for chancellor, said on Wednesday talks would probably only get going next week or even later. -AFP, REUTERS





