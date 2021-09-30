Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 6:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Key allies dents Merkel’s party

German Greens, FDP cosy up to build coalition

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208

BERLIN, Sept 29: Key Bavarian allies of Angela Merkel's party conceded Tuesday that the centre-left's Olaf Scholz has the best chance of becoming Germany's next chancellor, putting the conservatives on the brink of sitting on the opposition benches after the vote debacle.
Armin Laschet's CDU-CSU conservative alliance brought home its worst election result in post-war Germany of 24.1 percent in Sunday's election, behind Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) on 25.7 percent.
But Laschet, head of the CDU and the conservative bloc's hope to succeed Angela Merkel, has insisted his party will still try to build a governing coalition and is ready for talks with the Greens and the liberal FDP for a possible partnership.
After huddling for the first meeting of its newly elected MPs on Tuesday, the Bavarian CSU pulled the rug under Laschet by declaring the SPD should be first in the queue to form the next government.
"The SPD is not too far ahead, but it is ahead of the (conservative bloc)," said Alexander Dobrindt, the parliamentary leader of the CSU, adding the bloc should therefore expect that other parties "are talking to the SPD first".
"Olaf Scholz clearly has the better chance of becoming chancellor at the moment," Bavarian premier Markus Soeder added, insisting the election result "must be accepted, it is a basic rule of democracy".
The CSU's stance sets the stage for a stormy session later Tuesday when its newly elected MPs sit down together with those of the CDU for the first time since the vote.
Though he had admitted he could "not be satisfied" with the election result, Laschet had also claimed "no party" -- not even the Social Democrats -- could claim a mandate to govern from Sunday's vote outcome.
But calls were growing louder Tuesday for Laschet to admit defeat and resign, even from within his own party.
"You have lost. Please have some insight. Avert further damage to the #CDU and resign," Ellen Demuth, a CDU member of the Rhineland-Palatinate state parliament, wrote on Twitter.
The leaders of Germany's Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) posted a smiling selfie of themselves together on Wednesday that quickly went viral and said they were finding common ground in preliminary talks about a three-way coalition after Sunday's election.
The two parties from opposite ends of the political spectrum and at odds on a range of major issues from finance to climate protection are seen as kingmakers after the vote, which was narrowly won by the Social Democrats (SPD).
Both the centre-left SPD and Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc, which slumped to a record low percentage of the vote, would need the centre-right FDP and leftist Greens as partners to get a parliamentary majority and form a coalition government.
The SPD had said on Tuesday it hoped to start talks with the Greens and FDP this week but a close confidant of Olaf Scholz, the SPD candidate for chancellor, said on Wednesday talks would probably only get going next week or even later.    -AFP, REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NK joins race for hypersonic missile with latest test
‘Alternative Nobel’ awarded to environmental activists
100 killed in clashes for Yemen's Marib
New dinosaur species unearthed
Key allies dents Merkel’s party
People sit on a makeshift boat as a man pulls it through a flooded street
Kishida to become Japan’s next PM
Democratic ‘civil war’ costs Biden’s legacy


Latest News
Mamata casts vote in Bhabanipur bypoll, results on Oct 3 likely
Covid-19 claims 23 more lives, infects 860
Department of Family Planning DG visits MAMATA
Australian state’s 50% jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans
Unidentified man run over by bus in Bogura
Teenager stabbed dead in Kamrangirchar
Ecuador prison riot death toll hits 116
Rohingya leader Mohibullah’s body still at Cox's Bazar hospital morgue
Seven get bullet injuries in clash over sand lifting in Chattogram
Rohingya leader murder: US, UK envoys express deep shock
Most Read News
Bangladesh Communist Party brings out a procession
Plant to turn waste into energy to be set up in Cox’s Bazar
England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83
Combating fake drug menace
Bangladesh tops unsafe sea voyage to Europe
No JSC, JDC exams this year
‘Jihadis’ will re-route from Afghanistan to Kashmir: EFSAS
Momen calls upon int’l community to take steps
BTRC appears bent on taking mobile phone users for a ride
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, resigns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft