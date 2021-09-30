Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 6:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Democratic ‘civil war’ costs Biden’s legacy

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212

WASHINGTON, Sept 29: Eight months after Joe Biden swept to victory on a pledge to make America more livable, equitable and environmentally-friendly, a Democratic civil war is threatening to shred his domestic agenda.
Internal squabbles are nothing new in Washington but twin proposals to spend up to $5 trillion rebuilding the post-Covid economy have laid bare the extent of the eyewatering divisions confounding the party in Congress.
So profound are the disagreements between the party's left and centrist factions that they could easily leave Biden with no legacy to speak of and torpedo Democrats' chances in next year's midterm elections.
By Friday morning, it is possible that Biden's bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will have failed, imperiling a larger, $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" package of investments in child care, education, family leave and climate mitigation.
Moderates want the House to wave through the Senate-passed infrastructure bill without delay, giving Biden an easy win while negotiations play out on the larger package.
But as many as 50 House progressives are expected to tank the bipartisan bill if they have no clear commitment on the larger-ticket legislation, known as the Build Back Better Act.
They argue that they've already compromised on the price -- which started at $6 trillion -- as well as demonstrating unity on a $1.9 trillion Covid relief package that passed earlier this year.
Pelosi is always quick to frame vehement internal disagreement as "family discussion" that ultimately fosters togetherness.
But progressives have been emboldened since the election to state in increasingly stark terms their frustration over centrists they see as beholden to special interests and too keen to subjugate Democratic values to bipartisanship.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the most-high profile emissary of progressives in Washington, has urged centrist colleagues to view them as allies, not the enemy.  
But try telling that to Joe Manchin, the West Virginia centrist Ocasio-Cortez recently lambasted over his record on climate change after he refused to support the $3.5 trillion spending bill.
Ocasio-Cortez said Manchin had allowed oil industry lobbyists to dictate his climate positions and accused him of "'bipartisan' corruption that masquerades as clear-eyed moderation."
Manchin in turn castigated the congresswoman for "just awful" rhetoric that he said had only one purpose -- "divide, divide, divide."
When top Senate Democrat Elizabeth Warren came out against Jerome Powell's reappointment as chair of the US Federal Reserve on Tuesday she pulled no punches, calling him a "dangerous man to head up the Fed."
And the internecine mudslinging shows no sign of cooling.
Ilhan Omar, another progressive, suggested Monday in an interview that is sure to ruffle feathers that Manchin and other centrists balking at the high price of Build Back Better, were in the wrong party.
"It is saddening to see them use Republican talking points, we obviously didn't envision having Republicans as part of our party," she told CNN.
If Democratic infighting sometimes feels like one of life's inevitabilities, it is because the party's ethos places as much value on diversity as unity.
Democrats take pride in being a big tent reflecting a disparate nation of 320 million people with contradictory interests and competing ideological stripes.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NK joins race for hypersonic missile with latest test
‘Alternative Nobel’ awarded to environmental activists
100 killed in clashes for Yemen's Marib
New dinosaur species unearthed
Key allies dents Merkel’s party
People sit on a makeshift boat as a man pulls it through a flooded street
Kishida to become Japan’s next PM
Democratic ‘civil war’ costs Biden’s legacy


Latest News
Mamata casts vote in Bhabanipur bypoll, results on Oct 3 likely
Covid-19 claims 23 more lives, infects 860
Department of Family Planning DG visits MAMATA
Australian state’s 50% jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans
Unidentified man run over by bus in Bogura
Teenager stabbed dead in Kamrangirchar
Ecuador prison riot death toll hits 116
Rohingya leader Mohibullah’s body still at Cox's Bazar hospital morgue
Seven get bullet injuries in clash over sand lifting in Chattogram
Rohingya leader murder: US, UK envoys express deep shock
Most Read News
Bangladesh Communist Party brings out a procession
Plant to turn waste into energy to be set up in Cox’s Bazar
England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83
Combating fake drug menace
Bangladesh tops unsafe sea voyage to Europe
No JSC, JDC exams this year
‘Jihadis’ will re-route from Afghanistan to Kashmir: EFSAS
Momen calls upon int’l community to take steps
BTRC appears bent on taking mobile phone users for a ride
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, resigns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft