Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 6:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Liverpool honour Hunt with Porto rout

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

PORTO, SEPT 29: Liverpool paid a fitting tribute to Roger Hunt as Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored twice in a 5-1 demolition of Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Jurgen Klopp's side wore black armbands after former Liverpool striker Hunt died earlier in the day aged 83.
Hunt was part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning side and is Liverpool's record league goal-scorer with 244 goals.
"Roger Hunt comes second to no-one in his importance in the history of Liverpool FC, that much is clear," Klopp said.
Liverpool honoured Hunt's memory with a dominant display and some predatory finishing at Estadio do Dragao, aided by three mistakes from hapless Porto keeper Diogo Costa.
Three days after scoring his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool in the 3-3 draw at Brentford, Egypt forward Salah maintained his blistering start to the season with the first half opener.
Senegal winger Sadio Mane followed with his fourth goal this season and Salah netted again after the interval.
Porto, who drew with Atletico Madrid in their group opener, got one back through Mehdi Taremi.
Firmino punished Costa's third howler to claim Liverpool's fourth and the Brazilian netted again in the closing stages.
"First and foremost the most important thing is the result. It is a massive one away at Porto," Klopp said.
"Porto started pretty direct and we had struggles again, but we got it sorted on the pitch.
"We scored maybe not the most wonderful goals in the first half, but they were important ones.
"It was a really good night for us. We played wonderful football between the lines. It's a good start to the group."
After beating AC Milan in their first game, Liverpool sit top of Group B with the maximum six points.
Such was Liverpool's superiority that Klopp could even afford to take off Salah and Mane with over 20 minutes left.
It was the perfect preparation for the Premier League leaders' crucial clash with champions Manchester City on Sunday.
Porto lost veteran defender Pepe to an injury suffered in the warm-up and they suffered another blow when Otavio limped off in tears with an apparent hamstring problem after 14 minutes.
Sergio Conceicao's side were unable to overcome those problems and Liverpool went ahead in the 18th minute.
Curtis Jones, who was at the heart of all Liverpool's best moments, made a buccaneering run into the Porto area and Costa weakly pushed out his stinging shot.
It bounced off Zaidu Sanusi to Salah, who prodded home from virtually on the goal-line. That made Salah the third African player to reach 30 Champions League goals after Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto'o.
Costa was culpable again when Liverpool increased their advantage in the 45th minute.
Milner whipped a low cross into the six-yard box and Costa inexplicably put his arms behind his back to leave Mane with a tap-in at the far post.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liverpool honour Hunt with Porto rout
Chelsea 'easiest game' Juve set to face, says Chiellini
Klopp expects goal spree to end against Man City
Spain lifts national restrictions on stadium attendance
Messi chooses Guardiola reunion to get up and running with PSG
Sheriff fire shot for less 'Super' clubs at Real
England cricketers would tour Pakistan: Mushtaq Ahmed
Sajedul 2nd Bangladeshi Test cricketer to take umpiring


Latest News
Mamata casts vote in Bhabanipur bypoll, results on Oct 3 likely
Covid-19 claims 23 more lives, infects 860
Department of Family Planning DG visits MAMATA
Australian state’s 50% jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans
Unidentified man run over by bus in Bogura
Teenager stabbed dead in Kamrangirchar
Ecuador prison riot death toll hits 116
Rohingya leader Mohibullah’s body still at Cox's Bazar hospital morgue
Seven get bullet injuries in clash over sand lifting in Chattogram
Rohingya leader murder: US, UK envoys express deep shock
Most Read News
Bangladesh Communist Party brings out a procession
Plant to turn waste into energy to be set up in Cox’s Bazar
England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83
Combating fake drug menace
Bangladesh tops unsafe sea voyage to Europe
No JSC, JDC exams this year
‘Jihadis’ will re-route from Afghanistan to Kashmir: EFSAS
Momen calls upon int’l community to take steps
BTRC appears bent on taking mobile phone users for a ride
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, resigns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft