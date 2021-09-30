Chelsea 'easiest game' Juve set to face, says Chiellini

TURIN, SEPT 29: Giorgio Chiellini said Tuesday that facing Chelsea will be the simplest match faltering Juventus will play in the coming weeks as they face the European champions to Turin.

Juve host the Blues in the Group H clash at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday after a difficult start to the Serie A season which has left them down in 10th after six matches, but the veteran Italy centre-back believes the big occasion will bring out the best in his team.

"Tomorrow is the easiest game we will play in recent weeks. These are great games because they're easy to prepare for, the tension is at its highest and everything is at the highest level," Juve captain Chiellini told reporters.

"We're playing our first home match in the Champions League against the European champions, who strengthened since winning it, so it will be a great match, as difficult as it will be stimulating. -AFP





