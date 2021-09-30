Video
Thursday, 30 September, 2021
Sajedul 2nd Bangladeshi Test cricketer to take umpiring

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Former Bangladesh fast bowler Sajedul Islam began the second innings of his career by taking up umpiring as his profession.
He made his umpiring debut today during the Sheikh Kamal Under-18 National Cricket Competition 2020-21 match between Sylhet U18 and Barisal U18 at the BKSP.
By doing so, he became the second Bangladesh Test cricketer after Enamul Haque Moni to take up the umpiring job.
As a cricketer, Sajedul's career was not illustrious as he claimed just three wickets in three Test matches. He made his debut in 2008 against New Zealand and played his last match in 2013 when Bangladesh faced off Zimbabwe. He played a solitary T20 International match in his career, which was also against Zimbabwe in 2013. But in that match, he bowled just one wicket-less over after conceding 15 runs.
He however was the regular face in the domestic cricket. He so far played 99 first class matches, last of which was the last year and he so far claimed 241 wickets. In 55 List A matches, he grabbed 67 wickets. He also played seven T20 matches and bagged six wickets.    -BSS


