Sk Russel Gold Cup (U-18) Football begins today

The first Sheikh Russel Gold Cup (U-18) Football tournament will begin from today (Thursday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, is expected to inaugurate the tournament as the chief guest at 11 am.

A total of thirty two U-18 football teams of Dhaka Metropolis thana are going to take part in the meet, sponsored by Saif Powertec Limited.

'Sheikh Russel Jatiyo Shishu Kishore Parisad' is organizing the tournament marking the birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

After the knock out basis first round, second round and quarterfinals, the top four teams will qualify for the semifinals while the final of the tournament is slated for October 15.

The champions will get Taka two lakhs while the runners-up of the tournament will have Taka one lakh as prize money.

It was disclosed by tournament committee's chairman and Dhaka South City Corporation ward no 20 councilor Farid Uddin Ahmad Ratan at a press conference held today at the city's local hotel.

Tournament sponsor Saif Powertec's managing director Tarafdar Ruhul Amin, who is also adviser of 'Sheikh Russel Shishu Kishor Parisad', said this is the first time the tournament is going to be held by the direction of Prime Minister inside the Dhaka Metropolis and the organizers have a plan to spread the tournament across the country in phases in the future. He said they want to start the football with grassroots level in order to associate the budding

booters with sports for the development of football.

Ruhul Amin said they have a plan to continue the tournament in each year.

'Sheikh Russel Shishu Kishore Parisad' Secretary General KM Shahidullah, 'Sheikh Russel Shishu Kishore Parisad' chairman Rokibur Rahman, Sheikh 'Russel Shishu Kishor Parisad' organizing secretary Moniruzzaman, "Sheikh Russel Shishu Kishore Parisad' publication secretary Rashedul Haque, were among others, present in the press conference. -BSS



