Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 6:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sk Russel Gold Cup (U-18) Football begins today

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228

The first Sheikh Russel Gold Cup (U-18) Football tournament will begin from today (Thursday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, is expected to inaugurate the tournament as the chief guest at 11 am.
A total of thirty two U-18 football teams of Dhaka Metropolis thana are going to take part in the meet, sponsored by Saif Powertec Limited.
'Sheikh Russel Jatiyo Shishu Kishore Parisad' is organizing the tournament marking the birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
After the knock out basis first round, second round and quarterfinals, the top four teams will qualify for the semifinals while the final of the tournament is slated for October 15.
The champions will get Taka two lakhs while the runners-up of the tournament will have Taka one lakh as prize money.
It was disclosed by tournament committee's chairman and Dhaka South City Corporation ward no 20 councilor Farid Uddin Ahmad Ratan at a press conference held today at the city's local hotel.
Tournament sponsor Saif Powertec's managing director Tarafdar Ruhul Amin, who is also adviser of 'Sheikh Russel Shishu Kishor Parisad', said this is the first time the tournament is going to be held by the direction of Prime Minister inside the Dhaka Metropolis and the organizers have a plan to spread the tournament across the country in phases in the future. He said they want to start the football with grassroots level in order to associate the budding
booters with sports for the development of football.
Ruhul Amin said they have a plan to continue the tournament in each year.
'Sheikh Russel Shishu Kishore Parisad' Secretary General KM Shahidullah, 'Sheikh Russel Shishu Kishore Parisad' chairman Rokibur Rahman, Sheikh 'Russel Shishu Kishor Parisad' organizing secretary Moniruzzaman, "Sheikh Russel Shishu Kishore Parisad' publication secretary Rashedul Haque, were among others, present in the press conference.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liverpool honour Hunt with Porto rout
Chelsea 'easiest game' Juve set to face, says Chiellini
Klopp expects goal spree to end against Man City
Spain lifts national restrictions on stadium attendance
Messi chooses Guardiola reunion to get up and running with PSG
Sheriff fire shot for less 'Super' clubs at Real
England cricketers would tour Pakistan: Mushtaq Ahmed
Sajedul 2nd Bangladeshi Test cricketer to take umpiring


Latest News
Mamata casts vote in Bhabanipur bypoll, results on Oct 3 likely
Covid-19 claims 23 more lives, infects 860
Department of Family Planning DG visits MAMATA
Australian state’s 50% jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans
Unidentified man run over by bus in Bogura
Teenager stabbed dead in Kamrangirchar
Ecuador prison riot death toll hits 116
Rohingya leader Mohibullah’s body still at Cox's Bazar hospital morgue
Seven get bullet injuries in clash over sand lifting in Chattogram
Rohingya leader murder: US, UK envoys express deep shock
Most Read News
Bangladesh Communist Party brings out a procession
Plant to turn waste into energy to be set up in Cox’s Bazar
England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83
Combating fake drug menace
Bangladesh tops unsafe sea voyage to Europe
No JSC, JDC exams this year
‘Jihadis’ will re-route from Afghanistan to Kashmir: EFSAS
Momen calls upon int’l community to take steps
BTRC appears bent on taking mobile phone users for a ride
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, resigns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft