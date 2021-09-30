Boys to wear new jersey in SAFF

The Bangladesh national football team will be seen with new design jersey in the SAFF Championship starting from October 1 in the Maldives.

The jersey contest was arranged on the occasion of SAFF Championship in the Maldives. The green jersey designed by Subrata Das (Narayanganj) has been selected as the home match jersey while the red jersey designed by Swapan Ahmed (Sylhet) has been selected as the away match jersey. Wearing these two designed jerseys, Bangladesh national football team will participate in the SAFF Championship. -BSS





