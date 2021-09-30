Bangladesh football team reaches Maldives



Bangladesh national booters, coaches and officials after reaching the Maldives at midnight on Wednesday to play the SAFF Championship. photo: BFF

The Bangladesh team comprises 23 booters and 11 officials.

In the five-nation South Asian regional football, Bangladesh will play Sri Lanka in the opening match on Friday (October 1) at 5 pm (Bangladesh Time) at the national football stadium in Male.

In the remaining matches, Bangladesh will play India on Sept 4 at 5 pm , hosts Maldives on Sept 7 at 10 pm and Nepal on Sept 13 at 5pm , all at the National Stadium in Male.

The difference of the Maldives and Bangladesh time is one hour where Maldives is one hour ahead of the Bangladesh.

Soon after reaching the Maldives Tuesday evening, all the players of Bangladesh team had their Covid-19 Test and all were found negative.

All the members of Bangladesh team are in sound health and staying at Hotel Jen in Male. Local weather is also comfortable between 28 to 30 degree celsius.

The Bangladesh team is scheduled to make their first practice session at the Henveiru Training pitch in Male today (Wednesday) afternoon, said a BFF media release on Wednesday.

It will be the first assignment for the newly appointed Spanish interim Head Coach of national football team Oscar Bruzon, a head coach of BPL champions Bashundhara Kings.

Earlier this month, Bangladesh football team, toured Kyrgyzstan to play three matches-- two in the Three Nations Cup and one friendly against Kyrgyz U-23 team as part of their preparation for the SAFF Championship, but lost all the three matches.

Visiting Bangladesh conceded 0-2 goals defeat against Palestine in their first match of the Three Nations Cup.

Hosts Kyrgyzstan clinched three nations cup title with all-win record outplaying Bangladesh by 4-1 goals in their 2nd and match after beating Palestine by 1-0 goal in tournament opener.

Relieved coach Jamie Day's Bangladesh team completed their Kyrgyzstan tour with frustrating note losing all the three matches, after conceding a 2-3 goals defeat against Kyrgyzstan U-23 team, all at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek. -UNB







A 34-member Bangladesh national football team reached the Maldives Tuesday evening at 7:50 pm (Bangladesh time) to participate in the five-nation SAFF Championship' 2021 beginning on Friday (October 1) at the national football stadium in Male.The Bangladesh team comprises 23 booters and 11 officials.In the five-nation South Asian regional football, Bangladesh will play Sri Lanka in the opening match on Friday (October 1) at 5 pm (Bangladesh Time) at the national football stadium in Male.In the remaining matches, Bangladesh will play India on Sept 4 at 5 pm , hosts Maldives on Sept 7 at 10 pm and Nepal on Sept 13 at 5pm , all at the National Stadium in Male.The difference of the Maldives and Bangladesh time is one hour where Maldives is one hour ahead of the Bangladesh.Soon after reaching the Maldives Tuesday evening, all the players of Bangladesh team had their Covid-19 Test and all were found negative.All the members of Bangladesh team are in sound health and staying at Hotel Jen in Male. Local weather is also comfortable between 28 to 30 degree celsius.The Bangladesh team is scheduled to make their first practice session at the Henveiru Training pitch in Male today (Wednesday) afternoon, said a BFF media release on Wednesday.It will be the first assignment for the newly appointed Spanish interim Head Coach of national football team Oscar Bruzon, a head coach of BPL champions Bashundhara Kings.Earlier this month, Bangladesh football team, toured Kyrgyzstan to play three matches-- two in the Three Nations Cup and one friendly against Kyrgyz U-23 team as part of their preparation for the SAFF Championship, but lost all the three matches.Visiting Bangladesh conceded 0-2 goals defeat against Palestine in their first match of the Three Nations Cup.Hosts Kyrgyzstan clinched three nations cup title with all-win record outplaying Bangladesh by 4-1 goals in their 2nd and match after beating Palestine by 1-0 goal in tournament opener.Relieved coach Jamie Day's Bangladesh team completed their Kyrgyzstan tour with frustrating note losing all the three matches, after conceding a 2-3 goals defeat against Kyrgyzstan U-23 team, all at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek. -UNB