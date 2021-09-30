Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 6:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh football team reaches Maldives

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 344

Bangladesh national booters, coaches and officials after reaching the Maldives at midnight on Wednesday to play the SAFF Championship. photo: BFF

Bangladesh national booters, coaches and officials after reaching the Maldives at midnight on Wednesday to play the SAFF Championship. photo: BFF

A 34-member Bangladesh national football team reached the Maldives Tuesday evening at 7:50 pm (Bangladesh time) to participate in the  five-nation SAFF Championship' 2021 beginning on Friday (October 1) at the national football stadium in Male.
The Bangladesh team comprises 23 booters and 11 officials.
In the five-nation South Asian regional football, Bangladesh will play Sri Lanka in the opening match on Friday (October 1) at 5 pm (Bangladesh Time) at the national football stadium in Male.
In the remaining matches, Bangladesh will play India on Sept 4 at 5 pm , hosts Maldives on Sept  7 at 10 pm and Nepal on Sept 13 at 5pm , all at the National Stadium in Male.
The difference of the Maldives and Bangladesh time is one hour where Maldives is one hour ahead of the Bangladesh.
Soon after reaching the Maldives Tuesday evening, all the players of Bangladesh team had their Covid-19 Test and all were found negative.
All the members of Bangladesh team are in sound health and staying at Hotel Jen in Male. Local weather is also comfortable between 28 to 30 degree celsius.
The Bangladesh team is scheduled to make their first practice session at the Henveiru Training pitch in Male today (Wednesday) afternoon, said a BFF media release on Wednesday.
It will be the first assignment for the newly appointed Spanish interim Head Coach of national football team Oscar Bruzon, a head coach of BPL champions Bashundhara Kings.
Earlier this month, Bangladesh football team, toured Kyrgyzstan to play three matches-- two in the Three Nations Cup and one friendly against Kyrgyz U-23 team as part of their preparation for the SAFF Championship,  but lost all the three matches.
Visiting Bangladesh conceded 0-2 goals defeat against Palestine in their first match of the Three Nations Cup.
Hosts Kyrgyzstan clinched three nations cup title with all-win record outplaying Bangladesh by 4-1 goals in their 2nd and match after beating Palestine by 1-0 goal in  tournament opener.
Relieved coach Jamie Day's Bangladesh team completed their  Kyrgyzstan tour with frustrating note losing all the three matches, after conceding a 2-3 goals defeat against Kyrgyzstan U-23 team, all at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liverpool honour Hunt with Porto rout
Chelsea 'easiest game' Juve set to face, says Chiellini
Klopp expects goal spree to end against Man City
Spain lifts national restrictions on stadium attendance
Messi chooses Guardiola reunion to get up and running with PSG
Sheriff fire shot for less 'Super' clubs at Real
England cricketers would tour Pakistan: Mushtaq Ahmed
Sajedul 2nd Bangladeshi Test cricketer to take umpiring


Latest News
Mamata casts vote in Bhabanipur bypoll, results on Oct 3 likely
Covid-19 claims 23 more lives, infects 860
Department of Family Planning DG visits MAMATA
Australian state’s 50% jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans
Unidentified man run over by bus in Bogura
Teenager stabbed dead in Kamrangirchar
Ecuador prison riot death toll hits 116
Rohingya leader Mohibullah’s body still at Cox's Bazar hospital morgue
Seven get bullet injuries in clash over sand lifting in Chattogram
Rohingya leader murder: US, UK envoys express deep shock
Most Read News
Bangladesh Communist Party brings out a procession
Plant to turn waste into energy to be set up in Cox’s Bazar
England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83
Combating fake drug menace
Bangladesh tops unsafe sea voyage to Europe
No JSC, JDC exams this year
‘Jihadis’ will re-route from Afghanistan to Kashmir: EFSAS
Momen calls upon int’l community to take steps
BTRC appears bent on taking mobile phone users for a ride
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, resigns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft