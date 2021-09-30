Govt scared of BNP resurgence: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "The government is scared by realizing the resurgence of the BNP."

Fakhrul Islam said this while inaugurating the Dengue Help Centre of BNP Dhaka South at the National Press Club on Wednesday.

Fakhrul said the BNP has woken up after forming the new committees, which was also creating a new wave into the party. Realizing this, the government is again carrying out police raids on the houses of BNP leaders."

Calling on the leaders and workers to take to the streets and chant slogans against the government, he said, "It is time to stand up and make it clear to government that we do not want a secular government like you anymore."

Addressing the government, Mirza Fakhrul said, "You have violated the constitution by depriving the people of their rights to vote. If you want to be saved from that crime, resign immediately and arrange elections under a neutral government. Otherwise none of you will not find a way to escape. "

Criticizing the celebrations of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's birthday in the media, Fakhrul said, "Looking at Tuesday's newspapers, it seems that worship of one person has started again in the country. Again, they have come up with the old slogan, "One leader, one country, Sheikh Hasina's Bangladesh."

"Those who are seizing power by force of arms today have not been able to control coronavirus, they have not been able to control dengue," Mirza Fakrul said and added, "In fact, the government has no interest in solving the problems of the people of the country."

"Extreme anarchy and corruption are prevailing not only in the health sector but in every sector of the country," said BNP Secretary General and added, "Because those who are running the country now are not elected by the people. That's why they have no accountability to the people of the country."