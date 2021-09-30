Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 6:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC seeks fresh explanations from magistrates on Pori Moni’s remand

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday again sought explanations from two lower court magistrates of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Dhaka (CMM) about their conduct, who had placed actress Pori Moni in police remand for the second and third time in a narcotics case.
The HC issued the fresh order as it was not satisfied with the lower court's explanations on allowing repeated remand of Pori Moni.
The two CMM court magistrates are Devobrata Biswas and Atikul Islam.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice KN Zahid Sarwar Kajol passed the order while holding a hearing on the explanations of the two magistrates regarding the remand of actress Pori Moni.
The court also set October 24 for passing further order on this issue.
During hearing on the matter, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin requested the HC bench to pardon the two magistrates saying that they are young and they lack training. Lawyer ZI Khan Panna appeared for the writ petition on behalf of Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), a rights organisation.
Earlier, on September 15, the same HC bench expressed dissatisfaction over the explanations of two magistrates.
Offering an apology to the HC in their explanations, the two magistrates said that they have ordered the police to execute the remand of Pori Moni in presence of a female police officer under the SC directives.
The magistrates also prayed to the HC bench to exonerate them from any proceedings, saying that they will remain more cautious during passing remand orders in future.
On September 2, the HC sought explanations from the two magistrates concerned as to why they permitted police to remand actor Pori Moni for the second and third times in the case.
They were asked to submit their explanations within 10 days.
Pori Moni was arrested on August 4 following a raid by RAB in her residence. A case was filed against her under the Narcotics Act the following day.
Following the HC's intervention, a Dhaka court finally granted bail to the actress on September 1 and she walked out of jail the following day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt scared of BNP resurgence: Fakhrul
A road at Royal Intersection of Khulna city goes under knee-deep water
HC seeks fresh explanations from magistrates on Pori Moni’s remand
2 more dengue patients die, 217  hospitalized in 24 hours
Petition seeking HC order on eavesdropping rejected
DNCC Councillor’s men illegally take over waste collection in Ward 7
Animated film ‘Mujib Amar Pita’ released
AL to win next election: Quader


Latest News
Mamata casts vote in Bhabanipur bypoll, results on Oct 3 likely
Covid-19 claims 23 more lives, infects 860
Department of Family Planning DG visits MAMATA
Australian state’s 50% jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans
Unidentified man run over by bus in Bogura
Teenager stabbed dead in Kamrangirchar
Ecuador prison riot death toll hits 116
Rohingya leader Mohibullah’s body still at Cox's Bazar hospital morgue
Seven get bullet injuries in clash over sand lifting in Chattogram
Rohingya leader murder: US, UK envoys express deep shock
Most Read News
Bangladesh Communist Party brings out a procession
Plant to turn waste into energy to be set up in Cox’s Bazar
England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83
Combating fake drug menace
Bangladesh tops unsafe sea voyage to Europe
No JSC, JDC exams this year
‘Jihadis’ will re-route from Afghanistan to Kashmir: EFSAS
Momen calls upon int’l community to take steps
BTRC appears bent on taking mobile phone users for a ride
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, resigns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft