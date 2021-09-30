HC seeks fresh explanations from magistrates on Pori Moni’s remand

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday again sought explanations from two lower court magistrates of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Dhaka (CMM) about their conduct, who had placed actress Pori Moni in police remand for the second and third time in a narcotics case.

The HC issued the fresh order as it was not satisfied with the lower court's explanations on allowing repeated remand of Pori Moni.

The two CMM court magistrates are Devobrata Biswas and Atikul Islam.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice KN Zahid Sarwar Kajol passed the order while holding a hearing on the explanations of the two magistrates regarding the remand of actress Pori Moni.

The court also set October 24 for passing further order on this issue.

During hearing on the matter, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin requested the HC bench to pardon the two magistrates saying that they are young and they lack training. Lawyer ZI Khan Panna appeared for the writ petition on behalf of Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), a rights organisation.

Earlier, on September 15, the same HC bench expressed dissatisfaction over the explanations of two magistrates.

Offering an apology to the HC in their explanations, the two magistrates said that they have ordered the police to execute the remand of Pori Moni in presence of a female police officer under the SC directives.

The magistrates also prayed to the HC bench to exonerate them from any proceedings, saying that they will remain more cautious during passing remand orders in future.

On September 2, the HC sought explanations from the two magistrates concerned as to why they permitted police to remand actor Pori Moni for the second and third times in the case.

They were asked to submit their explanations within 10 days.

Pori Moni was arrested on August 4 following a raid by RAB in her residence. A case was filed against her under the Narcotics Act the following day.

Following the HC's intervention, a Dhaka court finally granted bail to the actress on September 1 and she walked out of jail the following day.









