2 more dengue patients die, 217  hospitalized in 24 hours

Two more dengue patients died and 217 patients were hospitalized in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the newly infected, 174 were admitted to different hospitals in the capital while the remaining were reported from outside Dhaka division.

Some 983 patients are undergoing treatment at different public and private hospitals across the country right now.

Among them, 776 patients are being treated in hospitals inside Dhaka and 207 others in hospitals outside the capital.

Since January this year, 18,007 people have been diagnosed with dengue and 67 of them died with the mosquito-borne disease.

Some 16,957 patients have been released from hospitals after recovery.

The number of dengue patients hospitalized in a single day was the highest with 343 patients on September 7.

In August the country recorded the highest number of 7,698 dengue cases of the current year.

In July, 2,286 people were diagnosed with dengue and 12 died while in June 272 cases were recorded with no deaths.





