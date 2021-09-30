Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 6:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

2 more dengue patients die, 217  hospitalized in 24 hours

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205
Staff Correspondent

Two more dengue patients died and 217 patients were hospitalized in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Among the newly infected, 174 were admitted to different hospitals in the capital while the remaining were reported from outside Dhaka division.
Some 983 patients are undergoing treatment at different public and private hospitals across the country right now.
Among them, 776 patients are being treated in hospitals inside Dhaka and 207 others in hospitals outside the capital.
Since January this year, 18,007 people have been diagnosed with dengue and 67 of them died with the mosquito-borne disease.
Some 16,957 patients have been released from hospitals after recovery.
The number of dengue patients hospitalized in a single day was the highest with 343 patients on September 7.
In August the country recorded the highest number of 7,698 dengue cases of the current year.
In July, 2,286 people were diagnosed with dengue and 12 died while in June 272 cases were recorded with no deaths.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt scared of BNP resurgence: Fakhrul
A road at Royal Intersection of Khulna city goes under knee-deep water
HC seeks fresh explanations from magistrates on Pori Moni’s remand
2 more dengue patients die, 217  hospitalized in 24 hours
Petition seeking HC order on eavesdropping rejected
DNCC Councillor’s men illegally take over waste collection in Ward 7
Animated film ‘Mujib Amar Pita’ released
AL to win next election: Quader


Latest News
Mamata casts vote in Bhabanipur bypoll, results on Oct 3 likely
Covid-19 claims 23 more lives, infects 860
Department of Family Planning DG visits MAMATA
Australian state’s 50% jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans
Unidentified man run over by bus in Bogura
Teenager stabbed dead in Kamrangirchar
Ecuador prison riot death toll hits 116
Rohingya leader Mohibullah’s body still at Cox's Bazar hospital morgue
Seven get bullet injuries in clash over sand lifting in Chattogram
Rohingya leader murder: US, UK envoys express deep shock
Most Read News
Bangladesh Communist Party brings out a procession
Plant to turn waste into energy to be set up in Cox’s Bazar
England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83
Combating fake drug menace
Bangladesh tops unsafe sea voyage to Europe
No JSC, JDC exams this year
‘Jihadis’ will re-route from Afghanistan to Kashmir: EFSAS
Momen calls upon int’l community to take steps
BTRC appears bent on taking mobile phone users for a ride
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, resigns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft