Petition seeking HC order on eavesdropping rejected

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday rejected a writ petition that sought its directive to probe incidents of eavesdropping and leaked private telephonic conversations as numerous incidents were leaked in the recent years.

The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the rejection order after hearing the writ petition filed by ten Supreme Court lawyers. Grounds of the rejection order will be clear after release of the full text of order.

Earlier, on September 13, the HC bench fixed September 29 for delivering its order after concluding hearing on the writ petition.

During earlier hearing on the writ petition, the HC bench said that all concerned should be sincere about protecting the private communications of citizens.

Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir appeared for the writ petition while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Barrister Khandaker Reza-e-Rakib represented the state and the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), respectively.





