Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 6:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Petition seeking HC order on eavesdropping rejected

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday rejected a writ petition that sought its directive to probe incidents of eavesdropping and leaked private telephonic conversations as numerous incidents were leaked in the recent years.
The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the rejection order after hearing the writ petition filed by ten Supreme Court lawyers. Grounds of the rejection order will be clear after release of the full text of order.
Earlier, on September 13, the HC bench fixed September 29 for delivering its order after concluding hearing on the writ petition.
During earlier hearing on the writ petition, the HC bench said that all concerned should be sincere about protecting the private communications of citizens.
Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir appeared for the writ petition while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Barrister Khandaker Reza-e-Rakib represented the state and the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), respectively.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt scared of BNP resurgence: Fakhrul
A road at Royal Intersection of Khulna city goes under knee-deep water
HC seeks fresh explanations from magistrates on Pori Moni’s remand
2 more dengue patients die, 217  hospitalized in 24 hours
Petition seeking HC order on eavesdropping rejected
DNCC Councillor’s men illegally take over waste collection in Ward 7
Animated film ‘Mujib Amar Pita’ released
AL to win next election: Quader


Latest News
Mamata casts vote in Bhabanipur bypoll, results on Oct 3 likely
Covid-19 claims 23 more lives, infects 860
Department of Family Planning DG visits MAMATA
Australian state’s 50% jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans
Unidentified man run over by bus in Bogura
Teenager stabbed dead in Kamrangirchar
Ecuador prison riot death toll hits 116
Rohingya leader Mohibullah’s body still at Cox's Bazar hospital morgue
Seven get bullet injuries in clash over sand lifting in Chattogram
Rohingya leader murder: US, UK envoys express deep shock
Most Read News
Bangladesh Communist Party brings out a procession
Plant to turn waste into energy to be set up in Cox’s Bazar
England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83
Combating fake drug menace
Bangladesh tops unsafe sea voyage to Europe
No JSC, JDC exams this year
‘Jihadis’ will re-route from Afghanistan to Kashmir: EFSAS
Momen calls upon int’l community to take steps
BTRC appears bent on taking mobile phone users for a ride
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, resigns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft