Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 6:50 PM
DNCC Councillor’s men illegally take over waste collection in Ward 7

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Staff Correspondent    

The cadres of DNCC Councillor of Ward No 7 have illegally taken over the Primary Waste Collection Service Providers (PWCSP) work from the DNCC registered organization.
Nahid Akhter Lucky, president of DNCC Primary Waste Collection Service Providers (PWCSP), made the allegation at a protest rally and human chain held at Mirpur-2, F-Block on Wednesday. Lucky said, "With the permission of the DNCC, our organization has been collecting garbage from the DNCC Ward No 7 for 20 years. Recently, the Ward Councillor's cadres group and Ward Chhatra League activists have illegally taken over my work in F-block."
"Concerned Ward Councillors and local political leaders are also attacking our garbage collectors to take over the garbage collection work in the Ward," Lucky said and added, "Garbage collection from other blocks was also obstructed by the miscreants." Lucky said, "DNCC renews the permit for garbage collection every six months. Although our contract with DNCC has not yet expired, the Ward Councillor has taken over our waste collection site illegally."
"I also reported to the concerned people in the DNCC. But they did not take any action against it," Lucky said and added, "However, the corporation has informed that our waste collection permit will be renewed for three months." Nahid Akhter Lucky has been involved with the waste collection activities for 20 years through 'Focus On Group'.


