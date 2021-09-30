Animated film ‘Mujib Amar Pita’ released

'Mujib Amar Pita', the animated film based on the book 'Sheikh Mujib Amar Pita' written by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was released on Tuesday.

A special screening of the film was held at Blockbuster Cinemas of Jamuna Future Park at 6:30pm on Wednesday.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud inaugurated the exhibition of the film at Star Cineplex at Bashundhara City at Panthopath in the capital.

The film was produced by Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division and directed by Sohel Rana.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee Chief Coordinator Dr Kamal Abdul Naser and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum Curator Dr Nazrul Islam Khan, among others, spoke at the inaugural function with State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak in the chair.

Hasan Mahmud, also Awami League Joint General Secretary, extended thanks to all who were involved in making the film.

He said the animated movie was the first ever film which was released through censorship on the birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and it is a milestone in national film arena.

"There are many animated movies. But it is the first movie which was released through censor," he added.





