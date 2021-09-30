AL to win next election: Quader



Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu-Kishore Parishad holds a discussion and Doa Mahfil in the auditorium of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday. photo : Observer

He made the comment while speaking at a discussion at Bangladesh National Museum in the capital.

Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu-Kishore Parishad organized the discussion and educational equipment distribution ceremony, marking the 75th birthday of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

About the movement threat of BNP, Quader said country's people would not respond to the BNP's call of movement given from the London.

Noting that the BNP's movement will not get momentum at all, Quader said, "Awami League knows how many types of movements there are. So, it will not bring any result showing."

Awami League under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina has been in power for 13 consecutive years. "Insha-Allah, we will win the next elections because people have immense confidencin Sheikh Hasina for the country's development, he added.

Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, urged all to take lessons from the honesty and ideology of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and also urged meritorious people to join politics. Otherwise, it would be devoid of merits.

AL Advisory Council Member Mozaffar Hossain Paltu attended the discussion while Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu-Kishore Parishad Chairman Rakibur Rahman chaired the meeting.

Parishad Secretary General KM Shahidullah and its advisers Tarafdar Md Ruhul Amin and Sirajul Islam Mollah also attended the discussion.



