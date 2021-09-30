Video
SC asks lower court judges to deliver verdicts in public

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 288
Staff Correspondent

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday asked the lower court judges to deliver their verdicts and orders including bail in public in the presence of the lawyers and parties concerned in order to ensure transparency and accountability.  
All the judges of the lower courts were instructed to follow the directive as per the High Court Division verdict delivered on September 2 this year. The directive was issued in a notification signed by the Registrar Md Golam Rabbani of the High Court Division.
In order to ensure transparency and accountability, the lower courts have been directed to announce important interim judgments and orders, including bail, in public court in presence of the lawyers and parties concerned, said the notification.


