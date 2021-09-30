Mufti Ibrahim placed on 2-day remand

Controversial Islamic preacher, Mufti Kazi Ibrahim was placed on a two-day remand in a case filed for making provocative speeches on social media platforms like YouTube and Facebook.

Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sufian Noman passed the order, said Additional Public Prosecutor, Taposh Kumar Paul. Sub Inspector Md Hasanuzzaman of the Detective Branch (DB) of police, also the Investigation Officer in the case, produced Mufti Ibrahim before the court with a prayer to grant a 10-day remand for interrogation.

The IO said, "Ibrahim made various false, provocative and defamatory remarks on social media which deteriorated law and order in the country."

In recent time the divisive Islamic preacher, Mufti Kazi Ibrahim made remarks on various organizations and men through waz mahfils, YouTube and Facebook, many of his statements and videos went viral. The Islamic preacher once claimed that women were growing beards as a side effect of Covid-19 vaccine. In another speech, he said that men were developing feminine voices after taking the jab. A DB team on late Monday night detained Ibrahim from his house in the capital's Mohammadpur area.

Munshi Lokman, Sub-Inspector of the Detective Branch (DB) of police, filed the case on Tuesday with Mohammadpur Police Station against the Islamic preacher under Digital Security Act. Earlier on Tuesday, a forgery case was filed against Ibrahim.

