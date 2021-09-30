Video
USAID hands over 200 cyclone shelters to govt

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has handed over 200 cyclone shelters (repaired) to the government on Wednesday to provide safe shelters to the people of Koyra, Dacope, Shyamnagar and Kaliganj.
The cyclone shelters repaired under USAID's 'Increasing Community Resilience to Disaster (ICR)' project implemented by World Vision in southwest Bangladesh, according to an US Embassy release.
USAID Mission Director Kathryn Stevens and Ranjit Kumar Sen, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief joined the programme virtually.  
Since 2001, USAID has worked with the government of Bangladesh to build over 700 multi-purpose cyclone shelters in high-risk areas that have helped save thousands of lives all over the country, USAID Mission Director Kathryn Stevens said.
However, the US government, through USAID, has provided more than $8 billion in development assistance to Bangladesh since 1971. Over the past two years, USAID has supported refurbishment of these additional 200 shelters. This work included a range of repairs including water, sanitation, and electrical systems; painting; improving access roads and ramps to increase accessibility -- all to provide safe spaces for women, children, families, and persons with disabilities, the release said.
As a result of the renovation work, communities are now able to have access to the shelters with clean WASH facilities, including safe and potable water sources for drinking, toilets and hand washing facilities
Shelters are also more accessible with improved access roads and ramps and have safe spaces for vulnerable groups, including women, adolescents, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities, it added.
Kumar Sen said with USAID and World Vision support, communities in Koyra, Dacope, Kaliganj and Shyamnagar have access to safe cyclone shelters.
"Now these shelters are the joint responsibility of communities and the government. We must take care of these shelters so that they keep our communities safe during frequent disasters such as cyclones and floods."
Since 2020, USAID has provided over $200 million to improve the lives of people in Bangladesh through programmes that expand food security and economic opportunity, improve health and education, promote democratic institutions and practices, protect the environment, and increase resilience to climate change.
USAID is working to increase the institutionalized capacity, coordination and infrastructure required to prepare, respond, and reduce risks related to cyclones and other environmental shocks.


