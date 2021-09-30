Video
Thursday, 30 September, 2021
BANKING EVENTS

Bank Asia inks deal with BB to provide A-Challan service

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Bank Asia Limited signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank to Provide Automated Challan (A-Challan) Service recently. Under this agreement, individuals, organization and customers will be able to deposit taxes, VAT, passport fees and other treasury fees directly to the Government Treasury using Automated Challan System (ACS) through all Branches, Sub-Branches, Islamic Windows and Agent Outlets of Bank Asia, says a press release.
In presence of  Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank,  Md. Arfan Ali, President & Managing Director of Bank Asia and  Forkan Hossain, General Manager, Accounts & Budgeting Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Ms. Nurun Nahar, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank, Sarder Akhter Hamed, Deputy Managing Director of Bank Asia along with other senior officials of both organizations were also present.
