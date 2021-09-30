

Bank Asia inks deal with BB to provide A-Challan service

In presence of Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Md. Arfan Ali, President & Managing Director of Bank Asia and Forkan Hossain, General Manager, Accounts & Budgeting Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Ms. Nurun Nahar, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank, Sarder Akhter Hamed, Deputy Managing Director of Bank Asia along with other senior officials of both organizations were also present.

On the occasion of 75th Birthday of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Chairman of Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Md. Nasiruzzaman observed the day by cutting a cake at the bank's Head Office on Tuesday. The General Manager (Admin) Md. Azizul Bari, Senior Executives and officials of different levels were present on the occasion.



