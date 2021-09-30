Video
Thursday, 30 September, 2021
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

Premier Bank’s 10th EGM held

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The Premier Bank Ltd, one of the most renowned and well established private commercial banks in Bangladesh, held its 10th EGM virtually using the digital platform on Tuesday, at 2 PM for approval of the shareholders to issue unsecured contingent-conversion floating rate perpetual bond (Premier bank perpetual bond) of Tk.4,000.00 million (public offer basis for Tk.400.00 million and private placement basis for Tk.3,600.00 million) for raising Additional Tier-1 Capital, says a press release.
Chairman of the Bank and Freedom Fighter, Dr. H. B. M. Iqbal, Vice Chairman Moin Iqbal, along with members of the Board of Directors such as  B.H Haroon, MP; Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP; Mohammad Imran Iqbal, Jamal G Ahmed, Nahyan Haroon, Shaila Shelley Khan, Independent Director Naba Gopal Banik, Alternate Director A.H.M Ferdous, Honorable Advisor Muhammed Ali and Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim, FCMA; Sayed Abul Hashem FCA, FCMA - DMD & CFO; Mohammad Akram Hossain, FCS, Company Secretary were present along with shareholders.
Dr. H.B.M Iqbal, Chairman of The Premier Bank Limited, on behalf of the Board of Directors expressed his sincere gratitude towards Bangladesh Bank, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Dhaka Stock Exchange, Chittagong Stock Exchange, respected shareholders, employees, and officers for their trust, cooperation and for providing proper directions and said "Presently, Premier Bank is moving forward following the correct and timely decisions of Bangladesh Bank. This continuity will remain unimpeded into the future."


