S Africa presses WTO for Covid vaccine patents waiver

GENEVA, Sept 29: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday asked the World Trade Organization to suspend intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines to bridge the huge gap in vaccination rates worldwide.

India and South Africa last year brought forward the intellectual property waiver proposal before the WTO but there has been no consensus.

Proponents argue the temporary removal of IP rights will boost production in developing countries and address the dramatic inequity in access.

But there is fierce opposition from pharmaceutical giants and their host countries, which insist patents are not the main roadblocks to scaling up production and warn the move could hamper innovation.

"The world is at this moment experiencing the debilitating effects of inequality in the patterns of global production," Ramaphosa told a WTO round table by video link on the pandemic and trade-related issues. -AFP







