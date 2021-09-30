Video
WZPDCL appoints Azharul Islam as MD

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

After paying homage to the grave of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Engineer Md Azharul Islam took over the office as the Managing Director (MD) of West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd (WZPDCL) on Tuesday.
According to the decision of the board of WZPDCL and on the advice of the Ministry of Power, Engr Md Azharul Islam has been appointed as the Managing Director of WZPDCL, says a press release.
He submitted his joining letter to Selim Abed, Additional Secretary (Co-Ordination) Power Division and Chairman, Board of Directors, WZPDCL on 21st September 2021 and took over as Managing Director from Ratan Kumar Debnath.
He served as Assistant engineer and sub-divisional engineer from 13 April 1983 to 08 February 2003. From 09 February 2003 to 27 December 2014 he served as executive engineer in sales and distribution division-1, PDB, Rangpur, Dinajpur and Pabna.
From 29 January 2014 to 05 February 2015 he served as Supervising Engineer in Management and Conservation Circle (North), Chittagong. From 06 February 2015 to 28 May 2015 he was the Project Director. From 29 May 2015 to 11 January 2017 he successfully served in Chittagong South Zone as Additional Chief Engineer and Chief Engineer.
From 12 January 2017 to 30 January 2020 he served as a member (Planning and Development) of the Power Development Board. He also served as the Executive Director (P&D) of Coal Power Generation Company from 17 September 2020 to 20 September 2021.
Md Azharul Islam obtained his BSc Engineering Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in 1982.











