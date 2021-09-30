Video
DSE rises with lead index hitting new high, CSE slides

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Correspondent

Stocks continued to rise for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, pulling up the prime index DESX, of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) to new high since its inception on January 27, 2013.
DSEX rose by 5.61 points or 0.07 per cent to 7,302 while the DS30 index comprising blue chips also rose to its historical high at 2,696, after gaining 5.05 points. The DS30 Index was also launched on January 27, 2013.However, the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) went down slightly by 1.62 points to 1,583, at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE stood at Tk 22.69 billion, up 6.28 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 21.35 billion. Out of 376 issues traded, 223 closed lower, 115 higher and 38 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
However, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), edged lower with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) declined 11 points to 21,323 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 5.0 points to 12,800 at the close of the trading.
Of the issues traded, 168 declined, 108 advanced and 37 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city's bourse traded 21.84 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 914 million.


