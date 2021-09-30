Dutch consumer watchdog fines Samsung over TV prices

Sept 29: The Dutch consumer watchdog has fined Samsung more than 39 million euros ($45 million) for exerting "undue influence" on the price of television sets sold by online retailers. The company vowed to appeal the ruling.

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets announced the fine Wednesday for the Benelux arm of the electronics giant.

"Under the pretense of 'price recommendations,' Samsung made sure that retailers increased their prices to the market price that Samsung desired," ACM board chairman Martijn Snoep said in a statement.

"Samsung's practices disrupted competition at the retail level, and resulted in higher prices for consumers," he added.

The practice was intended to influence prices of new models of television sets that usually drop quickly after they are introduced to the market. -AP



















