US consumer confidence suffers as Delta variant spreads

WASHINGTON, Sept 29: US consumer confidence fell for the third consecutive month in September as the fast-spreading Delta variant of Covid-19 made more Americans feel gloomy, an industry survey said Tuesday.

The Conference Board reported its consumer confidence index declined this month to 109.3, against expectations for a slight increase from August's upwardly revised level.

"Concerns about the state of the economy and short-term growth prospects deepened, while spending intentions for homes, autos, and major appliances all retreated again."

The index has now fallen decisively from its peak of 128.9 hit in June as the US economic reopening was proceeding full speed ahead, until the outbreak of the Delta variant again plunged the economy into uncertainty. -AFP





