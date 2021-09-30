Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 6:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US consumer confidence suffers as Delta variant spreads

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

WASHINGTON, Sept 29: US consumer confidence fell for the third consecutive month in September as the fast-spreading Delta variant of Covid-19 made more Americans feel gloomy, an industry survey said Tuesday.
The Conference Board reported its consumer confidence index declined this month to 109.3, against expectations for a slight increase from August's upwardly revised level.
"Concerns about the state of the economy and short-term growth prospects deepened, while spending intentions for homes, autos, and major appliances all retreated again."
The index has now fallen decisively from its peak of 128.9 hit in June as the US economic reopening was proceeding full speed ahead, until the outbreak of the Delta variant again plunged the economy into uncertainty.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Bank Asia inks deal with BB to provide A-Challan service
Premier Bank’s 10th EGM held
S Africa presses WTO for Covid vaccine patents waiver
WZPDCL appoints Azharul Islam as MD
United Airlines to dismiss 593 workers who refused vaccines
Qatar Airways says losses reach $4.1b amid pandemic
Power consumers increase rapidly


Latest News
Mamata casts vote in Bhabanipur bypoll, results on Oct 3 likely
Covid-19 claims 23 more lives, infects 860
Department of Family Planning DG visits MAMATA
Australian state’s 50% jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans
Unidentified man run over by bus in Bogura
Teenager stabbed dead in Kamrangirchar
Ecuador prison riot death toll hits 116
Rohingya leader Mohibullah’s body still at Cox's Bazar hospital morgue
Seven get bullet injuries in clash over sand lifting in Chattogram
Rohingya leader murder: US, UK envoys express deep shock
Most Read News
Bangladesh Communist Party brings out a procession
Plant to turn waste into energy to be set up in Cox’s Bazar
England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83
Combating fake drug menace
Bangladesh tops unsafe sea voyage to Europe
No JSC, JDC exams this year
‘Jihadis’ will re-route from Afghanistan to Kashmir: EFSAS
Momen calls upon int’l community to take steps
BTRC appears bent on taking mobile phone users for a ride
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, resigns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft