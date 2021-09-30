Samsung launches new smartphone Galaxy A52s 5G

Samsung Bangladesh has launched a new phone from its A series - Galaxy A52s 5G - in the Bangladesh market to enhance the smartphone experience of the users and enable them to tap into 5G technology.

This latest addition to Samsung's A series comes at a price of BDT 44,999, says a press release.

Earlier, Samsung introduced Galaxy A52, which received a huge response from smartphone enthusiasts. Keeping the demand for such a phone in mind, Samsung has launched an upgraded version of Galaxy A52 in the market that carrys on the illustrious legacy of the Galaxy A5X series.

Inspired by the motto 'Be future ready with 5G compatibility', Samsung has released Galaxy A52s 5G. This phone supports 5G so that the users can explore a new world of possibilities with this phone.

Equipped with SDM 778G Octa Core processor, 8GB RAM (customizable), and 128GB storage, Galaxy A52s promises nothing short of a smoother and faster experience. This phone comes with a 6.5" FHD sAMOLED display and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, making every scroll on this phone as smooth as silk and creating an amazing viewing and gaming experience.

Galaxy A52s 5G features a 64MP main camera with a 12MP ultra-wide and 5MP macro lens. Photography lovers can capture crystal-clear and bright pictures with this camera setup, and they can even take snaps in automatic mode without any kind of shaking. With a 32MP front camera, selfie lovers can capture photos ready to be uploaded on social media.

This phone also comes with a 4500mAh powerful battery and 25W fast charging, making sure that the users don't run out of power while working all day long. Apart from these, A52s 5G also has other lucrative features such as Always On Display (AOD) and Dual Messenger.







