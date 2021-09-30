Huawei releases 11 scenario-based solutions

At the ongoing Huawei Connect 2021 event, Huawei has released 11 innovative scenario-based solutions for customers in the public services, transportation, finance, energy, and manufacturing sectors.

By continuously working with partners, Huawei aims to meet customer requirements at different stages of digital transformation, address challenges, seize new opportunities for transformation, and create value for the industry, says a press release.

In the public sector, the three key solutions of City Intelligent Twins were released, namely Unified Urban Governance in One Network, Assisted Operation Service, and Zero Trust Security. It continuously helps governments transform their administrative processes, enabling the construction of a new type of smart city that is more comfortable, innovative, humanistic, resilient, and green.

In the energy sector, the Intelligent Power Plant solution and Smart Gas Station solution help energy industry participants achieve high-quality development and build a green, low-carbon, secure, and efficient zero-carbon smart energy system.

In the finance sector, the Mobile Payment and the Digital CORE solution will help transform financial institutions into better ecosystem-based digital companies. It will contribute to building a fully connected, intelligent, and ecosystem-based financial sector.

In the transportation sector, the upgraded Smart Airport, Smart ATC, and Comprehensive Transportation solutions will continue to enable convenient travel and smooth logistics, supporting customer success in digital transformation.

Finally, in manufacturing, the Intelligent Automaker solution is intended to improve efficiency and experiences while also facilitating innovations.

Huawei Board Member Peng Zhongyang, President of the Enterprise Business Group; Tao Jingwen, Huawei's Board Member and CIO presented the keynote at the session organized both physically and online.

Peng Zhongyang, said, "Huawei will continue to dive into digital - focusing on scenarios, models, and partners - to help customers succeed in their digital transformation journey. We integrate ICT with real-life scenarios and processes and develop a new model of consulting, integration, and operational support. We aim to fully understand our customers' needs and vision and then turn them into reality."

Leveraging advanced ICT capabilities and years of industry experience, Huawei has long worked with partners and customers worldwide at various stages of digital evolution to fully support their digital transformation. As always, Huawei will help customers grow their unique value, making the strong stronger.

Huawei hosts HUAWEI CONNECT 2021 online from September 23 to October 31. The theme of this year's event is Dive into Digital. We're going to dive deep into the practical application of technologies like cloud, AI, and 5G in all industries and how they can make organizations of all shapes and sizes more efficient, more versatile, and ultimately more resilient as we move towards economic recovery.










