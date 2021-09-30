Deposits in poorer’s bank accounts still below pre-Covid level

The amount of deposits in extreme poor's bank accounts, opened with just Tk 10 has still remained below the pre-Covid levels.

As per a Bangladesh Bank (BB) report, deposits in the extreme poor's bank accounts dropped to Tk 238.84 crore at the end of June 2021, down by 34.67 per cent or Tk 126.75 crore from Tk 365.59 crore in December 2019.

The accounts were opened to bring the extreme poor under banking network so that they can get government assistance directly.

The situation also bore testimony to the fact that the government's assistance towards the poor or extreme poor was insufficient to offset the financial hardships they were going through following the Covid outbreak.

Year-on-year deposits in such accounts also remained 3.28 per cent low at the end of June 2021 compared with June 2020. In June 2021, deposits in these accounts declined to Tk 238.84 crore from Tk 246.94 crore a year ago.

When the extreme poor people were struggling to stay afloat, deposits in another segment of bank accounts, with more than Tk 1 crore in deposits, posted significant growth.

The number of bank accounts with more than Tk 1 crore in deposit increased by 10,433 to 94,272 at the end of March 2021 from 83,839 at the end of December 2019.

Besides, deposits in such bank accounts increased by Tk 28,970 crore during the period under consideration to Tk 5,96,556 crore from Tk 5,67,585.19 crore.

The report said after the Covid-19 outbreak hit the country on March 8 in 2020, deposits in the extreme poor's bank accounts even declined to Tk 191.08 crore in September of the year compared with Tk 365.59 crore nine months ago.

'The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the poor extremely,' said a BB's quarterly report on no-frill accounts for the April-June period of 2021. 'Yearly decreasing trend in the amount of their deposits indicates the need for cash during the period,' the BB report mentioned.

Mentioning 9.34 per cent growth quarter-on-quarter, the central bank report said that the trend reflected the extreme poor's tendency to become accustomed to the neo-normal lives in the long-run of the ongoing pandemic.

Even though the amount of deposits remained below the prepandemic level, the number of Tk 10 bank accounts increased by 28.5 per cent or 7,58,953 between January 2020 and June 2021. The number of such accounts increased to 34,21,115 from 26,62,162.

The distressing situation of the lower segment of the people in the country was also reflected in different researches which were conducted after the Covid outbreak.

In January 2021, South Asian Network on Economic Modeling published a report in which it said the upper poverty rate increased from 21.6 per cent in 2018 to 42 per cent in 2020 while the lower poverty rate went up from 9.4 per cent in 2018 to 28.5 per cent in 2020.

Average per capita household expenditure in 2020 decreased by 45 per cent, 29 per cent and 17 per cent in extreme poor, moderate poor and vulnerable poor households respectively compared with 2018.











