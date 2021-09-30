Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 September, 2021, 6:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Deposits in poorer’s bank accounts still below pre-Covid level

Published : Thursday, 30 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206
Business Correspondent

The amount of deposits in extreme poor's bank accounts, opened with just Tk 10 has still remained below the pre-Covid levels.
As per a Bangladesh Bank (BB) report, deposits in the extreme poor's bank accounts dropped to Tk 238.84 crore at the end of June 2021, down by 34.67 per cent or Tk 126.75 crore from Tk 365.59 crore in December 2019.
The accounts were opened to bring the extreme poor under banking network so that they can get government assistance directly.
The situation also bore testimony to the fact that the government's assistance towards the poor or extreme poor was insufficient to offset the financial hardships they were going through following the Covid outbreak.
Year-on-year deposits in such accounts also remained 3.28 per cent low at the end of June 2021 compared with June 2020. In June 2021, deposits in these accounts declined to Tk 238.84 crore from Tk 246.94 crore a year ago.
When the extreme poor people were struggling to stay afloat, deposits in another segment of bank accounts, with more than Tk 1 crore in deposits, posted significant growth.
The number of bank accounts with more than Tk 1 crore in deposit increased by 10,433 to 94,272 at the end of March 2021 from 83,839 at the end of December 2019.
Besides, deposits in such bank accounts increased by Tk 28,970 crore during the period under consideration to Tk 5,96,556 crore from Tk 5,67,585.19 crore.
The report said after the Covid-19 outbreak hit the country on March 8 in 2020, deposits in the extreme poor's bank accounts even declined to Tk 191.08 crore in September of the year compared with Tk 365.59 crore nine months ago.
'The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the poor extremely,' said a BB's quarterly report on no-frill accounts for the April-June period of 2021. 'Yearly decreasing trend in the amount of their deposits indicates the need for cash during the period,' the BB report mentioned.
Mentioning 9.34 per cent growth quarter-on-quarter, the central bank report said that the trend reflected the extreme poor's tendency to become accustomed to the neo-normal lives in the long-run of the ongoing pandemic.
Even though the amount of deposits remained below the prepandemic level, the number of Tk 10 bank accounts increased by 28.5 per cent or 7,58,953 between January 2020 and June 2021. The number of such accounts increased to 34,21,115 from 26,62,162.
The distressing situation of the lower segment of the people in the country was also reflected in different researches which were conducted after the Covid outbreak.
In January 2021, South Asian Network on Economic Modeling published a report in which it said the upper poverty rate increased from 21.6 per cent in 2018 to 42 per cent in 2020 while the lower poverty rate went up from 9.4 per cent in 2018 to 28.5 per cent in 2020.
Average per capita household expenditure in 2020 decreased by 45 per cent, 29 per cent and 17 per cent in extreme poor, moderate poor and vulnerable poor households respectively compared with 2018.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Bank Asia inks deal with BB to provide A-Challan service
Premier Bank’s 10th EGM held
S Africa presses WTO for Covid vaccine patents waiver
WZPDCL appoints Azharul Islam as MD
United Airlines to dismiss 593 workers who refused vaccines
Qatar Airways says losses reach $4.1b amid pandemic
Power consumers increase rapidly


Latest News
Mamata casts vote in Bhabanipur bypoll, results on Oct 3 likely
Covid-19 claims 23 more lives, infects 860
Department of Family Planning DG visits MAMATA
Australian state’s 50% jump in COVID-19 blamed on sport fans
Unidentified man run over by bus in Bogura
Teenager stabbed dead in Kamrangirchar
Ecuador prison riot death toll hits 116
Rohingya leader Mohibullah’s body still at Cox's Bazar hospital morgue
Seven get bullet injuries in clash over sand lifting in Chattogram
Rohingya leader murder: US, UK envoys express deep shock
Most Read News
Bangladesh Communist Party brings out a procession
Plant to turn waste into energy to be set up in Cox’s Bazar
England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83
Combating fake drug menace
Bangladesh tops unsafe sea voyage to Europe
No JSC, JDC exams this year
‘Jihadis’ will re-route from Afghanistan to Kashmir: EFSAS
Momen calls upon int’l community to take steps
BTRC appears bent on taking mobile phone users for a ride
Rabindra Univ teacher, who cut off students’ hair, resigns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft