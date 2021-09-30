e-Cab suspends membership of Evaly, 3 others

The e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-Cab) has temporarily suspended the membership of four e-commerce platforms namely Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping, Sirajganj Shop and Glitter's RST World.

The association took the decision at a meeting of its executive council on Tuesday following allegations against the e-commerce platforms, e-Cab said in a press release today.

Earlier on August 18, the memberships of four other organisations were also suspended based on complaints from customers. The latest decision from the e-Cab came following the recommendation of its 11-member compliance advisory committee formed on August 28. The allegations include delay in providing products, non-cooperation, noncompliance with the Digital Commerce Guidelines-2021.







