Padma Bank can be merged after passage of law: FinMin

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal today hinted that the merger of the Padma Bank with other banks might take place once the concerned law in this regard is passed.

"Of course we can consider the proposal (merger of Padma Bank). But, for doing that, the concerned law in this regard needs to be passed," he said.

The Finance Minister was replying to a volley of questions after chairing the day's meetings on the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP).

Asked about the possible merger of Padma Bank, Kamal said that the concerned law on bank merger is being drafted and it is in the final stage. "Once it is brought to Jatiya Sangsad and passed, then the operations for Bank merger will begin," he said.

Revealing that he is yet to receive any proposal regarding merger of Padma Bank, Kamal said that all the state owned commercial banks like Sonali Bank Ltd, Janata Bank Ltd, Agrani Bank Ltd and Rupali Bank Ltd have shares in the Padma Bank. Apart from this, he said representatives of the state owned commercial banks are also at the Board of Padma Bank.

He said initially those who were associated with this Bank could not run it properly; rather they were involved in alleged corruption. "Following filing of cases, legal procedures are going on while the culprits are in jail now."

He said that the government would have to look after the interest of the shareholders of the bank so that the bank is not shut down and thus its operations continue. "For this the state owned banks earlier came up for its rescue."

Over Padma Bank's bid to raise foreign funding, Kamal said anyone abiding by the law can try to raise foreign fund. "If the foreign investors think it is viable to invest at the bank seeing its balance sheet, then anyone can invest," he continued.

The Finance Minister, however, said that the Padma Bank needs to be compliant and it would have to follow the existing rules and regulations.

When Farmers Bank, later turned into Padma Bank, was nearing collapse owing to lending anomalies since its inception in 2013, four state owned banks -- Sonali, Janata, Agrani and Rupali -- and the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh came up with a Taka 715 crore bailout in 2018.





