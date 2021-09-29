Video
Dwarf cow Rani finds place in Guinness Book after death

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021

SAVAR, Sept 28: The Guinness Book of World Records has recognised Savar's Boxer Bhutta cow Rani as the world's smallest cow a month after her death.
The Guinness authority informed Ashulia's Shikor Agro Industries about the honour by email on Monday evening. They
have since added the news to their website.
"This would have been a happy day if Rani was still alive," said farm owner Abu Sufian. "After Rani died, we contacted the Guinness Book authority and sent a post-mortem report."
"They wanted to confirm that we hadn't used hormone injections to induce dwarfism in Rani. But, as no evidence of such a thing surfaced, they recognised Rani as the smallest cow."
Rani, despite being over two years of age, was only 50.8 cm high (about 20 inches), 60.58 cm long (about 27 inches) and weighed 26 kg.
Shikor Agro wrote to the Guinness authority concerning the record on Jun 2. Forty-three days after the application was made, Rani fell sick and died on Aug 19.
According to the Guinness World Record site, Rani was certified as the 'Shortest Cow Ever' on Jul 4.
After news spread that Shikor Agro had applied for the record ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, many turned up at the farm to see Rani. Many even shared selfies with Rani on social media.
    -bdnews24.com



