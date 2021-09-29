Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 September, 2021, 7:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

C-19 Test For Migrants

RT-PCR labs at Dhaka airport yet to get nod from UAE

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is yet to approve six RT-PCR labs set up at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to test coronavirus for migrant passengers.
If the UAE approves the labs, the Covid-19 test will start at the airport, said State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali.
The State Minister said it to the reporters at a programme on the occasion of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 75th birthday celebrations at the Secretariat
on Tuesday.
At the cabinet meeting on September 6, the Prime Minister gave directives to ensure RT-PCR test for coronavirus in the country's international airports.
At a function at the Secretariat on September 26 the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh expressed hope that the RT-PCR lab at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport would be fully operational from September 28.
But the corona sample testing has not yet begun.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dwarf cow Rani finds place in Guinness Book after death
RT-PCR labs at Dhaka airport yet to get nod from UAE
Court orders police to return seized items to Pori Moni
Quick rental power plants to remain in operation: Tawfiq
2 die, 219 hospitalized with dengue in 24 hrs
Govt has thrown people into economic crisis, says Fakhrul
Khaleda’s bail extended for one year in 5 cases
75th birthday  of PM celebrated


Latest News
Tigers to leave for T20 WC on Oct 3
NBR signs MoU with ICAB
China won't build coal-based power plants in Bangladesh: Ambassador
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
Germany sees calls for quick decisions on new government
Jhumon Das released from jail on bail
Bangladesh Law Commission submits annual report to President
Maritime ports advised to hoist signal 3
No alternative to Sheikh Hasina to reach desired destination: Hasan
AL-backed middlemen behind price hike: BNP
Most Read News
RTI and sustainable development
The culture of ‘waz-mahfil’ in Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina: Face of a valiant global leader
3.35pc Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in Ctg
Migrant Resource Centre opens
Real liberated by Ancelotti return but tougher tests await
Ridesharing biker sets fire to own bike
Bangabandhu’s ‘Hashu’ turns into a global leader today
Air freight cost rose by 4 times in 7 months, poor handling blamed
Punishment of Arambagh KS for live bating, spot-fixing reduced
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft