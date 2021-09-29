RT-PCR labs at Dhaka airport yet to get nod from UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is yet to approve six RT-PCR labs set up at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to test coronavirus for migrant passengers.

If the UAE approves the labs, the Covid-19 test will start at the airport, said State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali.

The State Minister said it to the reporters at a programme on the occasion of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 75th birthday celebrations at the Secretariat

on Tuesday.

At the cabinet meeting on September 6, the Prime Minister gave directives to ensure RT-PCR test for coronavirus in the country's international airports.

At a function at the Secretariat on September 26 the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh expressed hope that the RT-PCR lab at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport would be fully operational from September 28.

But the corona sample testing has not yet begun.





