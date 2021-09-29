Video
Home Front Page

Court orders police to return seized items to Pori Moni

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Tuesday  ordered police to return 16 items, including a private car, that were seized from film actress Pori Moni's home as evidence in a case filed under Narcotics Control Act.
Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder passed
the order after hearing on the CID report, said Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted a report to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on Monday recommending return of the seized private car and other valuable belongings to actress Pori Moni.
Kazi Golam Mostafa, an inspector of CID and also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the report regarding return of the valuables.
The IO said in his report, "If the seized items are returned to her, there will be no disturbance in the investigation."
On September 15, a Dhaka court ordered the CID to submit a report regarding the private car and other valuables seized from her residence -- as evidences in the case.


