2 die, 219 hospitalized with dengue in 24 hrs



Dengue patients undergoing treatment at Mitford Hospital in the capital on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Of them, 167 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 52 to hospitals outside the capital.

According to the statistics, a total of 17,790 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to September 27. Among them, a total of 16,519 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 954. Of them, 736 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 218 are receiving it outside the capital.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 65 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August, and 19 in September so far.

Among 17,790 infected, a total of 7,434 were diagnosed in the running month, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.







