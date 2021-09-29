Govt has thrown people into economic crisis, says Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "The economic crisis today has created frustration among the people of the country."

Fakhrul made the remarks at a meeting of the National Committee to Celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Independence at BNP Chairperson's office in Gulshan on Tuesday.

"The corrupt government has put the people of the country in economic crisis," said Mirza Fakhrul and added, "The ruling party supporters have looted public money even during the pandemic period. Now the economic condition of the people has become so bad that a young man burnt his motorcycle on the road."

Fakhrul Islam added. "The young man used to run a shop and later started sharing rides with taking the burden of debt on his shoulders. The man burned his last resource as

he was being harassed in every steps of his daily income. The man's frustration has reached its peak due to plunder and torture of the government."

"Ziaur Rahman's values must be established to protect the country from this economic crisis as well as to protect people's freedom of speech and democracy," he also said.

He complained that the Awami League is distorting the history of the country's Independence and the Liberation War, BNP Secretary General said, "We have to present the correct history to the new generation. Therefore, we have to struggle and fight together by involving the new generation of the country."

Fakhrul said, 'The government has destroyed the dream of our democratic system. Now one-party ruler wears the mask of democracy. A culture of fear has been created here in such a way that now everyone is afraid to speak the truth, afraid to write the fact."

Fakhrul condemned the incident of police attacked on the jubilant procession of the Nationalist Youth Party in Kasba Upazila of Brahmanbaria and said, "BNP leaders and activists cannot be stopped from the movement by attacking, prosecuting and arresting."

"Fearing the democratic movement the government has conspired to crack down on BNP leaders and activists. Police and party terrorist forces are also attacking the houses of BNP leaders and activists," said Fakhrul and added, "No dictatorial government has been able to survive by such attacks, torture and oppression. This fascist government also will not be able to survive."

Fakhrul strongly condemned and protested against the terrorist attack on the house of Qutub Uddin Sunny, former chairman of Nadona Union No. 2 of Sonaimuri Upazila under Noakhali district and general secretary of Sonaimuri Upazila BNP.







