Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 September, 2021, 7:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Govt has thrown people into economic crisis, says Fakhrul

Published : Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "The economic crisis today has created frustration among the people of the country."
Fakhrul made the remarks at a meeting of the National Committee to Celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Independence at BNP Chairperson's office in Gulshan on Tuesday.
"The corrupt government has put the people of the country in economic crisis," said Mirza Fakhrul and added, "The ruling party supporters have looted public money even during the pandemic period. Now the economic condition of the people has become so bad that a young man burnt his motorcycle on the road."
Fakhrul Islam added. "The young man used to run a shop and later started sharing rides with taking the burden of debt on his shoulders. The man burned his last resource as
he was being harassed in every steps of his daily income. The man's frustration has reached its peak due to plunder and torture of the government."
"Ziaur Rahman's values must be established to protect the country from this economic crisis as well as to protect people's freedom of speech and democracy," he also said.
He complained that the Awami League is distorting the history of the country's Independence and the Liberation War, BNP Secretary General said, "We have to present the correct history to the new generation. Therefore, we have to struggle and fight together by involving the new generation of the country."
Fakhrul said, 'The government has destroyed the dream of our democratic system. Now one-party ruler wears the mask of democracy. A culture of fear has been created here in such a way that now everyone is afraid to speak the truth, afraid to write the fact."
Fakhrul condemned the incident of police attacked on the jubilant procession of the Nationalist Youth Party in Kasba Upazila of Brahmanbaria and said, "BNP leaders and activists cannot be stopped from the movement by attacking, prosecuting and arresting."
"Fearing the democratic movement the government has conspired to crack down on BNP leaders and activists. Police and party terrorist forces are also attacking the houses of BNP leaders and activists," said Fakhrul and added, "No dictatorial government has been able to survive by such attacks, torture and oppression. This fascist government also will not be able to survive."
Fakhrul strongly condemned and protested against the terrorist attack on the house of Qutub Uddin Sunny, former chairman of Nadona Union No. 2 of Sonaimuri Upazila under Noakhali district and general secretary of Sonaimuri Upazila BNP.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dwarf cow Rani finds place in Guinness Book after death
RT-PCR labs at Dhaka airport yet to get nod from UAE
Court orders police to return seized items to Pori Moni
Quick rental power plants to remain in operation: Tawfiq
2 die, 219 hospitalized with dengue in 24 hrs
Govt has thrown people into economic crisis, says Fakhrul
Khaleda’s bail extended for one year in 5 cases
75th birthday  of PM celebrated


Latest News
Tigers to leave for T20 WC on Oct 3
NBR signs MoU with ICAB
China won't build coal-based power plants in Bangladesh: Ambassador
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
Germany sees calls for quick decisions on new government
Jhumon Das released from jail on bail
Bangladesh Law Commission submits annual report to President
Maritime ports advised to hoist signal 3
No alternative to Sheikh Hasina to reach desired destination: Hasan
AL-backed middlemen behind price hike: BNP
Most Read News
RTI and sustainable development
The culture of ‘waz-mahfil’ in Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina: Face of a valiant global leader
3.35pc Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in Ctg
Migrant Resource Centre opens
Real liberated by Ancelotti return but tougher tests await
Ridesharing biker sets fire to own bike
Bangabandhu’s ‘Hashu’ turns into a global leader today
Air freight cost rose by 4 times in 7 months, poor handling blamed
Punishment of Arambagh KS for live bating, spot-fixing reduced
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft